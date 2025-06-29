Gwen Stefani's son Apollo shows off exuberant personality in new wedding photos from dad Gavin Rossdale

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Gavin Rossdale and his family.

This month, the Bush frontman finally got to walk his daughter Daisy Lowe down the aisle, as she married her longtime love Jordan Saul, with whom she shares daughter Ivy Love.

And as the doting dad shared photos from the special day, his youngest son Apollo, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, stole the show.

Gavin took to Instagram after the wedding, and shared a glimpse into the magical day, starting off with a snap of the newlyweds leaving their ceremony surrounded by flower petal confetti.

He then included a sweet shot featuring Daisy as well as Apollo, who appeared smiling ear-to-ear, dapper as ever in a jacket and crisp button down.

Other photos featuring Apollo highlight his excitement throughout the day, one dancing with his dad, and another taking a photo of Daisy and Jordan.

© Instagram Gavin with his three sons

"What a wedding! What a couple!" Gavin, who gave a speech on the night, wrote in his caption, adding: "We had the most beautiful time deep in Somerset."

He went on: "We are so thrilled for Daisy and Jordan. It was a ceremony of magic and love. We are so thrilled to be there with you. We wish you it all," and concluded: "All our love from me ,x and the boys. Long may you run," referring to his girlfriend, singer Xhoana X.

© Getty Images He has been dating Xhoana since 2023

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The face of an extremely proud father. Huge congratulations to all," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful! Congratulations to Daisy & Jordan!" and: "Daisy looked absolutely beautiful. What a gorgeous wedding," as well as: "Beautiful! Looks like a great time."

In addition to Apollo, Gavin and Gwen, who were married from 2002 to 2016, are also parents to sons Kingston, 19, and Zuma, 16.

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake with the boys

Though they have since of course repaired their relationship, Gavin, who shares Daisy with ex Pearl Lowe, was initially known as Daisy's godfather, until a paternity test in 2004, when she was 15, revealed he was actually her father, and their relationship subsequently became temporarily estranged.

He splits his time between London, where he's originally from, and Los Angeles, while his sons split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma, where their stepdad Blake Shelton has a ranch. Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021 at the ranch, after meeting on The Voice in 2014 and starting to date the following year.