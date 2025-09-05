Inside the wedding of the year as Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming tie the knot

It's all go in the household of Zac Goldsmith and Hermione Fleming as the pair prepare to put on the wedding of the year. The life peer and former Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate, and Environment for the British government, 50, is set to wed the great-niece of James Bond author Ian Fleming, 34, this weekend after the news broke of their engagement last September. It was a close friend of the couple who confirmed Zac and Hum, as Hermione is known, were engaged via the Daily Mail. "Hum was wearing a big sparkler on a night out in Mayfair this week and said she and Zac were to be married," it was reported.

But what can we expect from their special day? The pair have been keeping details of their big day under wraps and have remained tight-lipped about their romance, bar a rare social media post in May. "Heaven on earth. My heart is so full and happy from a glorious wknd in the highlands - through wind, rain, sun, it was endless laughter and love. Thank you," Hum wrote, captioning a selfie with her parents and husband-to-be in coordinating jackets.

© Instagram Hum shared a selfie with her parents When are Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming getting married? The pair are set to tie the knot this weekend in the Cotswolds and, like details of their wedding, the pair have kept things on the down low. They were first spotted together while taking a stroll in Holland Park alongside two of Zac's six children. The group enjoyed a meal at the 5 Hertford Street social club, suggesting things had got serious with him introducing his new love to his children. A selfie posted on Hum's Instagram confirmed to the world that they were an item.

© Instagram Zac and Hum are set to tie the knot Who is Zac Goldsmith? Zac, formerly known as Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park, is a Conservative politician and life peer who was born in London's affluent suburb of Chelsea. The son of Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart, the Anglo-Irish aristocrat and daughter of the 8th Marquess of Londonderry. He was raised at Ormeley Lodge, a Grade II Georgian house set over six acres of land alongside his siblings, Jemima and Ben.

© Dave Benett Zac was born in London and attended four private schools He was educated at four fee-paying schools: King's House School in Richmond, The Mall School in Twickenham, Hawtreys School in Wiltshire, and, finally, Eton College in Berkshire, before achieving four A-levels at Cambridge Centre for Sixth-Form Studies and heading off to travel the world. He lived for two years in California, where he worked for the think tank Redefining Progress and later as a researcher for Norberg-Hodge's International Society for Ecology and Culture, which led to him being appointed reviews editor of The Ecologist by his uncle Edward Goldsmith, the publication's founding editor, in 1997.



© Instagram Zac was once the Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate, and Environment Since then, Zac has worked as a Conservative politician back in the UK where he served as the Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate, and Environment from September 2022 to June 2023. Zac has been married twice before: Sheherazade Goldsmith from 1999 to 2010, and Alice Rothschild from 2013 to 2023.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pen Hum is the daughter of banker Roddie Fleming Who is Hum Fleming? The daughter of Roddie Fleming and Diana Wake, the daughter of Sir Hereward Wake, 14th Baronet, Hum was raised in the countryside in Oxfordshire and descends from the Fleming private-banking dynasty, which manages the finances of the highest echelons in Britain.

© gabrielbush Hum has spoken about having epilepsy She works in fashion and lifestyle PR, having read art history at university. Though Hum largely keeps a low profile, she has been open about her experience of epilepsy and, in particular, a type of amnesia officially called 'accelerated forgetting' as a result of the condition.

