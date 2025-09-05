Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming's wedding: all you need to know about the private Cotswolds nuptials
Inside the wedding of the year as Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming tie the knot

Hermione Fleming, the great-niece of James Bond author Ian Fleming, is set to marry the former Conservative minister and journalist

zac goldsmith in navy suit beside photo of hum fleming in green dress with pink fascinator© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
23 minutes ago
It's all go in the household of Zac Goldsmith and Hermione Fleming as the pair prepare to put on the wedding of the year. The life peer and former Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate, and Environment for the British government, 50, is set to wed the great-niece of James Bond author Ian Fleming, 34, this weekend after the news broke of their engagement last September. It was a close friend of the couple who confirmed Zac and Hum, as Hermione is known, were engaged via the Daily Mail. "Hum was wearing a big sparkler on a night out in Mayfair this week and said she and Zac were to be married," it was reported.

But what can we expect from their special day? The pair have been keeping details of their big day under wraps and have remained tight-lipped about their romance, bar a rare social media post in May. "Heaven on earth. My heart is so full and happy from a glorious wknd in the highlands - through wind, rain, sun, it was endless laughter and love. Thank you," Hum wrote, captioning a selfie with her parents and husband-to-be in coordinating jackets.

selfie outside featuring hum fleming, her parents and zac goldsmith in tweed and hats © Instagram

Hum shared a selfie with her parents

When are Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming getting married?

The pair are set to tie the knot this weekend in the Cotswolds and, like details of their wedding, the pair have kept things on the down low. They were first spotted together while taking a stroll in Holland Park alongside two of Zac's six children. The group enjoyed a meal at the 5 Hertford Street social club, suggesting things had got serious with him introducing his new love to his children. A selfie posted on Hum's Instagram confirmed to the world that they were an item.  

hum fleming and zac goldsmith selfie in hills© Instagram

Zac and Hum are set to tie the knot

Who is Zac Goldsmith?

Zac, formerly known as Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park, is a Conservative politician and life peer who was born in London's affluent suburb of Chelsea. The son of Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart, the Anglo-Irish aristocrat and daughter of the 8th Marquess of Londonderry. He was raised at Ormeley Lodge, a Grade II Georgian house set over six acres of land alongside his siblings, Jemima and Ben.

Zac Goldsmith with his arm around Ben Goldsmith© Dave Benett

Zac was born in London and attended four private schools

He was educated at four fee-paying schools: King's House School in Richmond, The Mall School in Twickenham, Hawtreys School in Wiltshire, and, finally, Eton College in Berkshire, before achieving four A-levels at Cambridge Centre for Sixth-Form Studies and heading off to travel the world. He lived for two years in California, where he worked for the think tank Redefining Progress and later as a researcher for Norberg-Hodge's International Society for Ecology and Culture, which led to him being appointed reviews editor of The Ecologist by his uncle Edward Goldsmith, the publication's founding editor, in 1997.

hum fleming and zac goldsmith in scottish hills© Instagram

Zac was once the Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate, and Environment

Since then, Zac has worked as a Conservative politician back in the UK where he served as the Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate, and Environment from September 2022 to June 2023. Zac has been married twice before: Sheherazade Goldsmith from 1999 to 2010, and Alice Rothschild from 2013 to 2023.

Lord Zac Goldsmith in suit© Getty Images

Zac Goldsmith's former marriages

Zac has been married twice before: Sheherazade Goldsmith from 1999 to 2010, and Alice Rothschild from 2013 to 2023. He shares Uma Romaine, Thyra, and James with Sheherazade, while with Alice, Zac has Dolly, 10, Max, 7, and Edie, 6. According to Tatler, Alice remains in the family home in Barnes, while Zac resides in a house borrowed from a friend in Notting Hill.

Hum Flemin in a green long-sleeve maxi dress with a hot pink flower fascinator and green espadrilles, holding a bright yellow Lulu Guinness bucket bag filled with pink roses.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pen

Hum is the daughter of banker Roddie Fleming

Who is Hum Fleming?

The daughter of Roddie Fleming and Diana Wake, the daughter of Sir Hereward Wake, 14th Baronet, Hum was raised in the countryside in Oxfordshire and descends from the Fleming private-banking dynasty, which manages the finances of the highest echelons in Britain.

Hum Fleming brings retro energy in green geometric satin pyjamas, styled with white platform sneakers and sleek hair, while sipping Perrier-Jouët champagne on the rooftop of The Berkeley during golden hour.© gabrielbush

Hum has spoken about having epilepsy

She works in fashion and lifestyle PR, having read art history at university. Though Hum largely keeps a low profile, she has been open about her experience of epilepsy and, in particular, a type of amnesia officially called 'accelerated forgetting' as a result of the condition.

Nina Suess and Hum Fleming stand against a shimmering gold backdrop. One wears a bold red fringe cape dress with matching heels, while the other stuns in a sleek black dress with a textured finish. The scene exudes pure festive glamour.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Hum had her first seizure at 13

She has admitted that when she had her first seizure at 13, she thought she was dying. "I know that sounds like I’m dramatising it, but I thought, that's it. It was like no other experience. My heart was going. It seemed to go on and on," she told Tatler in 2019, recalling the experience which took place at her family home in the presence of her father.  "I wasn't able to say anything to Dad. I was shaking, wanting to hold his hand and say, 'Help' or even, 'Bye'. And then, it was gone. It felt like forever."

