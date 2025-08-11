David Beckham replaced by Nicola Peltz's father in pivotal role at her second wedding to Brooklyn - first photos

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have renewed their vows three years after their wedding in a lavish ceremony in upstate New York.

Brooklyn and Nicola posted a slew of snaps from the ceremony to their Instagram accounts, including one which shows Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, acting as the celebrant.

Though he didn't appear to attend the vow renewal, it's believed that Brooklyn's dad, David, acted as the Master of Ceremonies for the couple's wedding back in 2022, further fuelling rumours of a feud between the Beckhams, Brooklyn and Nicola.

This didn't stop fans from rushing to the couple's defence in the comment section under the post, though.

"You two against the world! Don’t let anyone destroy what you have," one commenter wrote. "Leave the young couple alone," another added.

Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal

The couple's vow renewal reportedly took place in a private ceremony, which was held at Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz's, estate in Bedford, Westchester County.

Nicola was pictures wearing a dreamy satin ivory gown with a matching floral headband while Brooklyn opted for a relaxed suit for the occasion.

The couple posted a swathe of pictures from the lavish day onto their Instagram accounts, captioning their posts "only love" and "forever my girl."

"It was beautiful," Brooklyn told PEOPLE magazine of the vow renewal. "We just wanted a really beautiful experience - a really cute memory," he continued,

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. "I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

Victoria and David’s son described his marriage to the American actress and model as "a never-ending play date."

"We don't like to go out for dinner, really," he said during the same interview, "We don't like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs, and drink wine at home."

Beckham family feud

Reports of a feud within the Beckham family have been swirling since May when Brooklyn skipped his father's 50th birthday celebrations, Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show and her birthday celebrations as well.

It also appears none of Brooklyn's siblings or parents attended the vow renewal, deepening the alleged rift.

A rift between Nicola, Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckhams has quietly been forming since May

The reason for the reported tensions has not yet been confirmed, but Brooklyn has appeared more distant from his parents and siblings, remaining silent during important events, including his father's recent knighthood.

So far, the British entrepreneur has broken the silence only twice, once to send a public birthday message to his little sister, Harper Seven, and once for his grandmother’s birthday.