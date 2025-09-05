Annabel Croft 'so happy' as she reacts to 'wonderful' family news

Congratulations are in order as Lily Saffron Coleman, the daughter of tennis superstar Annabel Croft, has announced her engagement. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lily, 27, gave fans a glimpse of her diamond ring as she posed with her fiancé, Felix. Posting a carousel of snaps with her long-time partner, Lily wrote: "WHAT A SUMMER!!! I get to marry my bestttt friendddd yeehaaa. Think it's safe to say our fam don't mess around… one about to pop, one married, and last one engaged! Bish bash bosh." Responding in the comments, Annabel, 59, gushed: "The most wonderful news. And makes me so happy. Gorgeous pictures."

Annabel's milestone year

A milestone year for Annabel, the mum-of-three, has had plenty to celebrate with her eldest daughter, Amber Coleman, expecting her first child with her husband, Hector. "It's given us something so positive to look forward to," Annabel told HELLO! in June. "I feel really fortunate that my children have the most wonderful partners. We all love being in each other's company.

"I'm really excited to become a grandmother," she continued. "When you have children yourself, it's such a whirlwind, and you spend your life sort of treading water, and you don't enjoy the good bits. But now I'm looking forward to just enjoying every second."

Meanwhile, last month, Annabel's son, Charlie Coleman, tied the knot with Boodles heiress Honour Wainwright. Opting for an idyllic church ceremony followed by a party at Honour's family home in Hampshire, the happy couple posed with friends and family, including Annabel, who shared a carousel of pictures.

"What a wonderful and magical bank holiday weekend celebrating my son and his gorgeous new wife," she captioned them. "Congratulations to you both(@honourwainwright and @charlie_coleman )! What a fun weekend - can't say I've ever danced on someone's shoulders before… thought I was too old for that."

Now, with Lily engaged to her partner of five years, Annabel has even more celebrations to come. A budding presenter, Lily has been with her partner Felix for five years, and with the couple based in Dubai, who knows, maybe Annabel will be heading to the UAE for their wedding?

Annabel shares her three children with her late husband Mel Coleman

Sharing a close bond with all three of her children, Annabel welcomed Amber, Charlie and Lily with her late husband, Mel Coleman. After almost 30 years of marriage, Mel, an investment banker and yachtsman, passed away from sepsis in 2023, after being diagnosed with incurable colon cancer. "It's been horrendous. Mel was my rock. He gave me huge amounts of confidence. I don't think I'd be who I am today without him, that's for sure. And he was so funny; his humour is what I miss the most," she told HELLO!.

© Getty Images Annabel and Mel were married for 29 years

Noting that she tries to "stay positive," Annabel mused: "I'm still figuring things out. I can't say: 'Oh, life's wonderful', but I just try and stay busy. Nothing will ever fill the void, but I just try to stay positive."