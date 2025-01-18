Lavish high society weddings in 2025: Princess Marie Caroline, Lady Violet Manners & more

With a new year comes a new set of weddings to look forward to. As well as anticipating celebrity couples such as Zendaya and Tom Holland and Adele and Paul Rich tying the knot, 2025 will also see a number of high-society weddings dripping in luxury with star-studded guest lists.

Among them will be the Duke of Rutland's daughter Lady Violet Manners, and perhaps even Lady Sarah Chatto's son Samuel Chatto, who was joined by his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian at the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham.

Another unmarried partner who was invited to the exclusive event in the past was Prince Harry's then-fiancée, Meghan Markle, five months before their wedding.

Take a look at the most exciting royal and high society weddings we're looking forward to…

1/ 7 © Dnphotography/Sipa/Shutterstock Princess Leopoldine of Liechtenstein and Bruno Walter Pedrosa João Princess Leopoldine of Liechtenstein is the latest royal to announce her engagement after Bruno Walter Pedrosa João proposed in January 2025. Jean, Count of Paris, shared a picture of the happy couple on Instagram and wrote: "LL. AA. SS. Prince Gundakar and Princess Marie of and in Liechtenstein are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Princess Leopoldine, to Mr. Bruno Walter Pedrosa João." The daughter of Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein and his wife Princess Marie Isabelle d'Orléans has not set a date for her wedding, but royal engagements are notoriously short so here's hoping it's this year!

2/ 7 © Albert Nieboer/Action Press/Shutterstock Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein and Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer Another royal wedding that many fans will be looking forward to is Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein and investment manager Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer. The pair announced their engagement in October 2024. The Princely House confirmed that Prince Alois and his wife Sophie's daughter will tie the knot in late summer, although it is yet to reveal where the nuptials will take place. Since Princess Marie will be the first of Alois and Sophie's four children to wed, we expect it to be a lavish affair filled with pomp and circumstance.

3/ 7 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Whe William James Lindesay-Bethune and Lady Violet Manners The Duke of Rutland's daughter Lady Violet Manners and the 16th Earl of Lindsay's son Viscount of Garnock are expected to exchange vows at the bride's family seat, Belvoir Castle in the summer. If that is their venue of choice, they will have the perfect party room at their disposal. The nightclub known as 'Dadabells' in the dining room has played host to several celebrations with disco balls and DJ booths in the past.

4/ 7 © Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Charlie Coleman and Honour Wainwright Annabel Croft's son Charlie Coleman proposed to Boodles heiress Honour Wainwright in 2024 following an eight-year relationship. He popped the question on a cliff overlooking the sea in Thurlestone, Devon with an Aswhoka cut diamond (which is exclusive to Boodles in the UK." She explained to The Wedding Edition: "Charlie had been carrying the ring in his pocket since 11 am, but he didn’t manage to get his lazy girlfriend out the door until 5:30 pm. I was not expecting it. There I was, completely unprepared; no makeup, messy hair that hadn’t seen a wash in a few days, and nails that were far from prepped. It was perfect because it felt totally like me." They are planning a two-day wedding starting with a church ceremony followed by a marquee in the garden of her family home in Hampshire, before guests gather for a pool party and a BBQ on day two.

5/ 7 © Features Ltd/Shutterstock Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming Following his divorce from his wife of ten years, Alice, in 2023, British politician Zac Goldsmith found love with Hum Fleming, whose great-uncle was James Bond author Ian Fleming. Hum was pictured sporting a sparkling diamond engagement ring that was thought to have been given to her in September 2024. However, they have only been dating for around one year so it's now known how soon a wedding could be on the cards.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson and Olivia Lewis Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, known as the late Queen Elizabeth's "hot equerry", confirmed he was set to marry Olivia Lewis with an announcement in The Times in October 2024. The couple have kept details of their wedding private, but since they both have royal connections – Jonny is Super Equerry to the King and Olivia has worked for the King and Queen as a PR executive – we expect an impressive guest list.

7/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images Samuel Chatto Samuel Chatto is yet to announce his engagement to Eleanor Ekserdjian, but the pair were pictured making their way to St Mary Magdalene Church alongside the royal family in December 2024 – a surefire sign their relationship is serious. The 28-year-old royal met the abstract painter in 2021 and they have been pictured at several events together since then. Could we expect a royal wedding in 2025?

