Lavish high society weddings in 2025: Princess Marie Caroline, Lady Violet Manners & more

With a new year comes a new set of weddings to look forward to. As well as anticipating celebrity couples such as Zendaya and Tom Holland and Adele and Paul Rich tying the knot, 2025 will also see a number of high-society weddings dripping in luxury with star-studded guest lists.
Among them will be the Duke of Rutland's daughter Lady Violet Manners, and perhaps even Lady Sarah Chatto's son Samuel Chatto, who was joined by his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian at the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham.
Another unmarried partner who was invited to the exclusive event in the past was Prince Harry's then-fiancée, Meghan Markle, five months before their wedding.
Take a look at the most exciting royal and high society weddings we're looking forward to…
