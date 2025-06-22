The Duke of Rutland's daughter is a fairytale bride in mermaid gown and heirloom tiara

The Duke and Duchess of Rutland's daughter, Lady Violet Manners, was a picture-perfect bride on Saturday as she arrived at her family seat, Belvoir Castle, to marry William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount Garnock.

Lady Violet, 31, wore a couture gown by Phillipa Lepley which featured a frothy mermaid skirt, a sheer panel across her décolletage which was embroidered with stars, and a ruffled neck.

Her gown also featured puffed sleeves and embroidery on the bodice. Her brunette locks were styled in a classic updo to allow for her veil and the beautiful Rutland tiara, which has been in her family since the 18th century.

© James Whatling Lady Violet Manners peered out of the wedding car

The sparkling diadem was created from carnations and fuschias among diamond leaves and was last worn in 1997 by Lady Theresa Manners on her wedding day to Dr. John Chipman.

The groom, whose family is of Scottish descent, donned a kilt in the Lindsay family tartan, adorned with a tasselled sporran.

© James Whatling Lady Violet Manners looked beautiful in a Phillipa Lepley gown

Photographer James Whatling, who was present on the day, told HELLO!: "The couple couldn’t have chosen a more perfect day to get married. It felt like the whole town came down to the church to wish them well on their big day.

"The groom arrived with his friends and his father in a vintage red London bus, all of them looking very smart in their tweeds and kilts. Then Violet arrived in another closed carriage to gasps from the crowd, looking so happy as she waved to the crowds and gave them a thumbs up from the door of the church."

© James Whatling Lady Violet Manners was a blushing bride

The photographer added: "The couple emerged from the church beaming with joy, to cheers from the crowds. They walked down the path alone together and couldn’t keep their eyes off each other, before being joined by the family to wave them off in their carriage.

"It was a day full of joy and happiness for both of the families, with the Duke and Duchess of Rutland leaving with the Earl and Countess of Lindsay, looking like they couldn't wait to get the party started!

© James Whatling Lady Violet waved upon arrival

"A young boy was heard to say, 'This is the biggest thing I have ever seen in Bottesford'."

The groom arrives © James Whatling William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount of Garnock, wore his family tartan The groom, the son of former MP James Lindesay-Bethune, 16th Earl of Lindsay and Diana Lindesay-Bethune, Countess of Lindsay, looked full of anticipation as he arrived at the church.

Mother of the bride © James Whatling James Randolph Lindesay-Bethune, 16th Earl of Lindsay and Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland were in attendance Lady Violet's mother, Emma Manners, arrived at the St Mary The Virgin Church looking radiant in an embroidered pink coat dress with a floral hat and suede pumps. "The Duchess of Rutland arrived by car and went straight over to the piper to kiss and talk to him, before greeting the pages warmly and helping to organise them all," James Whatling revealed.

Father of the bride © James Whatling Diana Lindesay-Bethune, Countess of Lindsay and David Manners, 11th Duke of Rutland arrive David Manners, 11th Duke of Rutland, beamed with pride as he arrived for his daughter's special day with the mother of the groom on his arm.

A family affair © James Whatling Lady Violet's flower girls and page boys were so sweet Lady Violet's bridal party included the sweetest page boys and flower girls who wore cream outfits with accents of pistachio green and powder pink.

Exiting the car © James Whatling Lady Violet was helped out of the car by her bridesmaids Lady Violet was helped out of the wedding car with the help of her bridesmaids, revealing her gorgeous veil.

Beautiful bridesmaids © James Whatling Lady Eliza Manners, Devisha Kumari Singh, Lady Alice Manners were bridesmaids Lady Violet's lovely bridesmaids were her younger sisters, Eliza and Alice, as well as Devisha Kumari Singh. They wore three different looks, all in a rosy pink hue to match their bouquets. James Whatling told HELLO!: "It was such a family affair, with the whole Manners family helping out in one way or another. The bridesmaids arrived together in a closed carriage and looked incredible in their dresses, all of them with slightly different touches."

A royal guest © James Whatling Timothy and Flora Vesterberg attend the wedding Flora Vesterberg, the granddaughter of the late Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra, looked lovely in florals alongside her husband, Timothy Vesterberg.