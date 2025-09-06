Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, leads glittering high society guestlist at Zac Goldsmith's wedding to Hum Fleming
Zac Goldsmith and Hermione Fleming's wedding guests pull out all the stops with fabulous fashion as they attend their special nuptials in the Cotswolds

Image© James Whatling
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
4 minutes ago
Former Conservative minister and journalist, Zac Goldsmith, 50, and Hermione Fleming, 34, are set to tie the knot in the Cotswolds on Saturday 6 September. Their wedding guest list is a political who's who, and there are a few familiar faces. Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles was in attendance as a groomsman and was seen arriving at St James Church in Gloucestershire, along with other notable names. Keep scrolling to see the guests in all their glory before the bride's big wedding day moment… 

The groom, Zac Goldsmith looked relaxed as he arrived at St James Church, Longborough, Gloucestershire© James Whatling

The groom arrives

The groom, Zac Goldsmith looked relaxed as he arrived at St James Church, Longborough, Gloucestershire.

Queen Camilla's son, Andrew Parker Bowles was in attendance at the wedding of Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming at St James Church, Longborough© James Whatling

The wedding party arrived in style, and one of the members was none other than Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles. 

Tom appeared to be one of the bridal party members, standing with order of services at the entrance © James Whatling

Tom appeared to be one of the wedding party members for the groom, standing with order of services at the entrance.

September weddings

Other famous faces that had September wedding days include singer Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene, who said 'I do' last year, as well as actress Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma, who wed in Italy. Justin and Hailey Bieber are also in the September wedding club, with their two-part wedding in New York and South Carolina. Although we're entering Autumn, fingers crossed for a glimpse of sunshine for the happy couple!

