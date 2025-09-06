Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, leads glittering high society guestlist at Zac Goldsmith's wedding to Hum Fleming

Former Conservative minister and journalist, Zac Goldsmith, 50, and Hermione Fleming, 34, are set to tie the knot in the Cotswolds on Saturday 6 September. Their wedding guest list is a political who's who, and there are a few familiar faces. Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles was in attendance as a groomsman and was seen arriving at St James Church in Gloucestershire, along with other notable names. Keep scrolling to see the guests in all their glory before the bride's big wedding day moment…

© James Whatling The groom arrives The groom, Zac Goldsmith looked relaxed as he arrived at St James Church, Longborough, Gloucestershire.



© James Whatling The wedding party arrived in style, and one of the members was none other than Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles.

© James Whatling Tom appeared to be one of the wedding party members for the groom, standing with order of services at the entrance.



