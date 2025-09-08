Meet Buffalo Bills star Matt Prater's wife and four children

Football professional Matt Prater is one of the most talked about athletes in the NFL right now because he just signed on with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and two days later he saved his new team during an intense game against the Baltimore Ravens. The teams were competing until the last moment when the Bills finally won 41-40, thanks to Matt's effort. The kicker has not only gotten major credit for his strong skillset, but for his age as well.

At 41 years old, Matt is giving the younger players a run for his money, and has made his presence known in the NFL. The football pro is already getting attention for his impressive on-field performance and now it's time to delve into his personal life which includes his wife and four children.

© Instagram The couple has been married since 2015 Who is Matt Prater married to? Matt is married to Kati Prater, whom he first met at an ugly sweater party, later reconnecting at a Dierks Bentley concert, where their bond grew. They tied the knot on April 15, 2015. The power couple opened up The Lash Lounge together during the pandemic and it is a thriving eyelash studio that the pair invested in.

© Instagram Kati is a business owner What does Kati Prater do? Kati is far from just being a football wife. She's a full-time entrepreneur and community advocate. Her brand The Lash Lounge offers lash lifts, extensions and eyebrow treatments. When she's not busy working, she's dedicated to helping a non-profit organization allied with the Operation Underground Railroad, which is committed to helping put an end to child trafficking. The non-profit uses former CIA and Navy SEALs to find victims and make arrests.

© Instagram They are a big family of six About the couple's family The duo are the proud parents of four children. Their oldest is their daughter Ava, 19, who is a college student, two elementary school-aged children, Elle, seven, and Pax, nine, and one toddler, named Kit, three. Katie often posts her children online, as she shares all their individual endeavors. Their oldest Ava, who is a cheerleader, was surprised with a black Ford Bronco for her 16th birthday. Elle often competes in pageants and takes dance classes regularly. Their son Pax plays football just like his dad and enjoys fishing.

© Instagram Matt began his NFL career back in 2006 About Matt's career Matt was first signed to the Detroit Lions in 2006 as a free agent. In 2007 he spent some brief time playing for the Miami Dolphins before going to play for the Atlanta Falcons. In 2008, he moved on to the Denver Broncos up until 2014. From 2014 to 2021, he went on to play for the Detroit Lions. In 2021, he signed onto the Arizona Cardinals team, before he became a member of the Buffalo Bills in 2025.