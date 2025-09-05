Meet US Open finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiance Nina Ghaibi, whom he will wed 'in a couple of weeks'

Felix Auger-Aliassime has made it to the US Open semi-finals, where he will play against 2025 Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner at 7pm local time on Friday, September 5, 2025. But win or lose, Felix has an even more exciting event coming up in just a "couple of weeks", as he will tie the knot with long-term girlfriend, Nina Ghaibi. The pair began dating in 2019 when they were teenagers, and Felix popped the question in 2024, with Nina and her parents organizing the entire event, which will take place in Marrakech, Morocco. "I didn’t do much. As long as I have my suit ready, that’s about the best I can do," Felix told People at a US Open media session. "But she’s been amazing. She and her family have been taking care of a lot, and I have to give her all the credit."

The 25-year-old admitted his only request was a "full bar" and "hospitality" for all their guests, which includes three of his close friends, Canadian tennis players Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, and Vasek Pospisil. As for the decision to get married so close to the last grand slam event of the season, he acknowledged that they really wanted a summer wedding but were mindful of the weather in the African country.

Felix reached the semifinals of the US Open also in 2021, and is now one of the highest-ranked Canadian men in ATP history, achieving a career-high singles ranking of No. 6. He won his first ATP Tour title, and also helped his country win the ATP Cup, the Laver Cup, and the Davis Cup. Seeded number 25, he beat number eight Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) to reach his second Grand Slam semifinal. "Four years ago. It feels like more," he said this week, acknowledging it "was a tough couple of years" to get back to this place.

Supporting him these past few years has been Nina, whom he met when they were both 18. "But for me personally, having Nina and having her by my side through this whole journey as a professional tennis player has meant a lot," he told ATPTour.com in August. "I met her when I was 18, and she's always been amazing when it comes to understanding what I have to go through. She supports me, listens, and even gives me great advice, whether it's about tennis or not. We really try to support each other in everything, and at the same time, we’re best friends. It’s the best thing to have her in my life."

Here is everything you need to know…

Nina is an equestrian

Nina competes on behalf of Morocco and has had 44 starts since 2017, including the 2017 Moroccan Royal Tour. She got her start as a young girl, sharing a picture on Instagram in 2016 of her as a young girl sitting on a horse with her father. "Nothing's changed," she captioned the post.



Felix has also found a love for horses; when they first began dating in 2019, Nina took him horse riding, sharing snaps of their day visit to the riding arena." Switching sports for a day," she quipped.



Nina is close with her family

Nina is two months older than Felix, and the pair have both grown close to each other's families. Nina has an older sister named Cilia, and in a December 2021 Instagram post, Nina shared a picture of her with Cilia and Felix, captioning it: "Big sister energy always comes out when she's with us."



Nina's cousin is also a tennis pro

A small world indeed. Nina's cousin is Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanović, and the pair are close, with Ajla sharing that her nickname for her cousin is "pumpkin". On the Tennis Channel series My Tennis Life, Ajla gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship, revealing she lent Nina her car, and teasing that she wanted it back "in one piece". Ajla also once dated fellow tennis star Matteo Berrettini, from 2019 to 2022, one of Felix's best friends.

They have a pet puppy

In 2023, the pair revealed that they had welcomed a new pet into their life. The couple introduced Timmy, a pomeranian, to the world on Instagram, sharing: "The new little addition to the fam." Timmy often travels with the pair.



Nina and Felix are fashionistas