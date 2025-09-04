Meet Jalen Hurts' glamorous wife he calls his 'rock'

Jalen Hurts not only has a Super Bowl ring after the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback helped his team cinch victory in February 2025, but he now has a wedding ring too after secretly marrying his fiancée, Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows, in the spring. The NFL star and Bry have known each other since 2016 and were in an on-and-off relationship over the years before he finally popped the question in September 2024. Jalen has kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, but he made a rare comment about his wife ahead of the Eagles' first game of the new NFL season on September 4.

Appearing on GMA, Jalen was asked by host Robin Roberts how the "new title of husband" will "impact" his season, and he replied: "Well, you know where your strength comes from. You know where your rock is. Those are things that always give you encouragement anytime you step into something." Find out more about Bry below.

© University of Alabama Bry works as an AI Partner for tech company IBM Background Bry attended the University of Alabama, which is where she first met her now-husband, who played for the Crimson Tide football team from 2016 to 2018 before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma ahead of his senior year in 2019. Bry was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and political science. According to her LinkedIn, she received her MBA from Alabama's Manderson School of Business, and since 2019, Bry has worked as an AI Partner for tech company IBM.

© Getty Images Bry and Jalen were on-and-off for years before he proposed Relationship Bry and Jalen created a media frenzy in January 2023 when she joined him on the field to celebrate the Eagles' NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. Their appearance together came as a surprise considering their on-and-off status, and Jalen created more intrigue about their relationship when he told Essence in April 2023: "I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for." In March 2023, Jalen made a rare comment about his relationship, telling Essence that he "knew a long time ago" that Bry was his future, adding: "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

© Getty Images Bry has been on the sidelines for many of Jalen's big games Supportive partners Since they went public, Bry has been spotted supporting Jalen both on and off the field. In October 2023, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City. In September 2024, she cheered him on at the Eagles' opening game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. That same month, they appeared on the red carpet again at the New York premiere of The Evolution of the Black Quarterback. In January 2025, Bry was all smiles as she joined Jalen on the field following the Eagles' victory against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game. They also shared a kiss on the field at the 2025 Super Bowl when Jalen and the Eagles won.

© Getty Images Jalen and Bry got engaged in 2024 Engagement September 2024 was a busy month for the couple as not only did they make more public appearances together, but they also confirmed their engagement. Jalen and Bry shared photos of their special moment with Essence, which revealed a romantic oceanside setting decorated with candles, red roses, and violinists.