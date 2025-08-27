Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend's 7-word response to her engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their engagement with the world on August 26, and among those to share their reaction to the news was the singer's ex-boyfriend. Just hours after Taylor and Travis confirmed they will be husband and wife, her ex, Taylor Lautner, agreed with a seven-word reaction that revealed his feelings about their engagement. The Twilight star took to Instagram to reshare a post from the NFL, showing his support for his ex-girlfriend and her future groom.

The photo featured a split image of one of Taylor and Travis' official engagement photos, above the couple on the football field, celebrating after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship in January. Text underneath the photo read: "I cannot believe this is really happening," referring to what Taylor said to Travis at the time his team won the big game. The NFL captioned the post: "Same."

© Instagram Taylor reshared a post expressing his support for Taylor and Travis' engagement

Taylor and her ex dated for a few months in 2009 after meeting while filming the ensemble romantic comedy Valentine's Day.

WATCH: Taylor Swift's relationship history before engagement to Travis Kelce

They rekindled their friendship years later, and Taylor and his wife, Taylor Dome, whom he married in 2022, are now some of the singer's "closest friends."

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," Taylor said at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City when she brought the actor on stage to premiere the music video he appears in for her track "I Can See You." She added: "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name."

© Instagram Taylor is close friends with Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome

Meanwhile, Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, revealed that the tight end had proposed to Taylor two weeks before they publicly shared the news. "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," he told News 5 Cleveland. "He was going to put it off till this week."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis got engaged 2 weeks before publicly sharing the news

Ed revealed he thought Taylor "was getting maybe a little antsy," but Travis was eager to delay to "make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." Ed said he told his son repeatedly: "You could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Proposal

© Instagram Travis proposed in a romantic garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri

Travis proposed in a romantic garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, surrounded by flowers and luscious greenery. HELLO! can confirm that he worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond he presented Taylor with.

© Instagram Taylor's engagement ring is between 10 and 20 carats

Celebrity jeweler George Khalife, AKA, estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1 million to $5 million. This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond)," George told HELLO! "It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."