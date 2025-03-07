Kylie Kelce shares rare insight into relationship with Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce is a supermom, with raising three young girls and expecting to give birth any day with her fourth child that she will welcome with her husband, Jason Kelce.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to working hard and shared on her podcast that she recognizes the same drive in Taylor Swift, her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's longtime girlfriend.

Kate Hudson joined Kylie on her show, Not Gonna Lie, about the incredible work ethic that A-list stars like Beyoncé embody to be the best in the business.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: WATCH Taylor Swift’s Viral Restroom Video

"She's worked so hard. She works so hard," said Kate of the "Single Ladies" singer. "As you know, with Taylor [Swift], this doesn't just come. It comes with real attention to detail and care and hard work."

Kylie agreed, adding, "Yes, the drive is incredible. To be able to witness it all is very cool."

Kylie and Taylor share a sweet friendship, with the "Cruel Summer" singer making pancakes for the mom of three and satisfying her pregnancy cravings with her famous cooking.

Kylie shared how much she admired the singer's drive

"I believe they were confetti, like Funfetti pancakes," Kylie said on her podcast. "Regardless, they hit. They were so good. Baby liked them, I loved them. They were very, very good."

She hit back at rumors of a rift between the pair following an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which suggested that Kylie refused to eat Taylor's food.

Clearing things up on her podcast, she shared that the meal she refused to eat was cooked by a private chef, not the Grammy winner.

© Instagram The mother of three is expecting her fourth child with Jason Kelce

"The home-cooked meals that I did not get to enjoy were not because I 'refused' to eat them but because the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested that if I consume anything other than crackers that it might be seen again," she said. "If you catch my drift."

She continued: "The thing that bothers me the most about this headline, besides the fact that I directly addressed why I didn't eat the meal in the Call Her Daddy episode...why are we trying to pit women against women? Why are we doing that? That seems dumb and counterproductive."

"I am very forthcoming with how much I love and appreciate [Taylor] and how much I love the fact that you can tell how happy Travis is and that's what I care about."

© Getty Images The couple went public with their romance in September 2023

She finished by condemning the articles that suggested there was a rift between them, joking that she would only ever refuse a meal if it had beets in it.

Kylie is not the only one who has noticed a change in her brother-in-law since his relationship with Taylor began.

© Getty Images Kylie revealed that Taylor's pancakes were "so good"

"I think this felt different," her husband, Jason, said of Travis' romance on The Steam Room podcast. "What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her."

"You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go," he added. "I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye-opening to me when we first had discussions."