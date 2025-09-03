Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' body language over 25-year marriage expertly analyzed — the one moment it all 'changed'
Subscribe
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' body language over 25-year marriage expertly analyzed — the one moment it all 'changed'

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' body language over 25-year marriage expertly analyzed — the one moment it all 'changed'

The Wednesday actress and the Wall Street star first met in 1998 and got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999, tying the knot in November 2000

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones don't just make up one of Hollywood's longest lasting couples, but also one of its most beloved. The actors have been together for nearly three decades, first getting to know each other in 1998 at the Deauville American Film Festival, courtesy of mutual friend Danny DeVito. They embarked on a relationship soon after that turned into an engagement on New Year's Eve 1999. Less than a year later, on November 18, 2000, they tied the knot in New York City.

The couple have since become proud parents to son Dylan Douglas, 25, and daughter Carys Douglas, 22, both of whom are kickstarting their own journeys as professionals in the spotlight. While their various career moves continue, between Michael's semi-retirement and Catherine's appearance in the new season of Wednesday, their relationship has remained as loving as ever.

In honor of 25 years of their marriage this November, we're taking a look at their body language and dynamic over the years, courtesy of celebrity body language expert and psychic Inbaal Honigman exclusively with HELLO!, who attributes their amorous relationship to "consistency." And yes, if you're reading it right, they're clearly still just as much in love now as when it first all began decades ago.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

"One of the most interesting things about Michael and Catherine is their enduring consistency, their body language doesn't change," she noted. "Observed over the span of 25 years, this is notable and fascinating, as it means that their love, their dynamic and the way they view each other has not changed much throughout their long journey together, and while raising two kids together."

Catherine-Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at the dinner at the Deauville American Film Festival 1998© Getty Images

Michael and Catherine at the Deauville American Film Festival 1998

She paints a picture of a picture-perfect Hollywood couple in their media appearances, dating back to the genesis of their relationship. "At the start of their fairytale romance, a dashing Michael stands side by side with a glamorous Catherine. Him, smoldering at the camera, and her – smiling seductively. His chin is square, confident and dominant, while her smile is broad, inviting."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and friend Michael Douglas arrive at Edinburgh's Odeon cinema for the UK premiere of the film 'Entrapment'. It has been rumored that the two are romantically linked. Zeta Jones is wearing a Dolce and Gabbana bodice and skirt.© Getty Images

Michael and Catherine in 1999

And it's their stance in particular that stays the same throughout. "Their regular pose of standing side by side, as if they're ready to brave the world together, remains throughout the relationship to this day. It says that they're a team," the expert observed, before adding that while their level of comfort grew to be deeper, their stance stayed the same.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend Women In Cinema during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 at Jeddah Yacht Club on December 06, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia© Getty Images

Michael and Catherine in 2024

"Michael's squared chin is soon replaced with a smile to match Catherine's. He's not looking to dominate the relationship anymore, but to be an equal," she continued. As they march through the journey of life together, with engagement, wedding pics, pregnancies and awards, their side-by-side stance holds strong."

MIchael Douglas smiling tropical backdrop© Getty Images

Michael in 2024 at the Cannes Film Festival

She does, however, note one moment where things shift – in the early 2010s, starting in 2010, when Michael publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis. "There's one notable change during Michael's battle with throat cancer, where he poses with his body fully facing his supportive wife."

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones is seen during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 12, 2012 in New York City.© Getty Images

Michael and Catherine in 2012, two years after sharing his cancer diagnosis

"This is a moment of vulnerability for the actor, and it leaves Catherine to face the world on both their behalves, as her body still faces the camera," she continued, further using to emphasize another cornerstone of their relationship – physical contact. "Hand holding, hand on waist, hand kissing, Michael can't get enough of his beautiful wife, and she's happy and smiling throughout it."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More