Rachel Weisz's 'mature moment' in 15-year relationship with Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig celebrated 14 years of marriage this summer, but cementing their relationship by saying 'I do' wasn't always on the cards for The Mummy actress. Prior to meeting 007 star Daniel in 1994 when they were both cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio, London native Rachel, 55, thought that marriage wasn't for her. "I never thought I would get married," she told the Belfast Telegraph in 2018. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

The pair got engaged in 2011, sealing the deal just six months after they began dating, after having reconnected on the set of the film Dream House in late 2010. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York City and, like their wedding, have largely kept details about their relationship under wraps. That isn't to say that Rachel hasn't shared the odd insight into her dynamic with Daniel, 57.

© Corbis via Getty Images Rachel never thought she'd get married Speaking with the newspaper, the Black Widow actress reacted to the question of whether marriage has changed her. "I don't know how to answer that. I mean, I wear a ring all the time. I wear my ring with pride. I'm taken," she said, before quipping: "You don't join the institution like it's the Rotary Club. You make it your own. It's very personal, it's very private. I don't think mine's particularly exceptional apart from that we're both in the public eye."



© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2011 It is not only her marriage to Daniel but also her children's lives that Rachel keeps to herself. On the topic of whether Rachel would let her son, Henry Aronofsky, now 19, enter modelling as a teenager as she had done, she said previously: "Over my dead body. He can do a paper round or something, but not photographs. No. He's a child. I generally don't talk about him. He didn't choose to have a mum who's in the public eye, so I keep him away from my career. He's also not very interested in it."



