Inside Katie Couric's love life with husband John Molner after getting remarried

Anchorwoman Katie Couric, who recently appeared on the Today show, has been married to John Molner since 2014. The two met thanks to mutual friends in 2012 and the rest was history. The TV broadcaster lost her first husband Jay Monahan in 1998 due to his battle with colon cancer. Katie never gave up on love despite her long healing journey, and today she's happily married to John. Find out more about her second chance at love below.
John is a businessman with over three decades of experience
Who is John Molner?
John firstly got his bachelor's degree from Trinity College. He went on to get his master's in business administration from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. For over three decades, he worked at Brown Brother Harriman, which is a private investment bank. He retired in 2014, however he still serves as a financial firm's senior advisor. John and Katie launched their own media production company called Katie Couric Media in 2018 and he serves as the CEO for it.
Katie lovingly shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, how happy she was to be working alongside her husband. She revealed: "I've worked at so many different networks and in so many different jobs and I think in this day and age, there's so much content out there, so much information 24/7, and you're just inundated with that. And there's a lot of misinformation out there. So I said, 'I want to create a media company.' And I'm doing it with my husband John. He's the CEO because I'm the more creative person — he's a strong, smart, businessman."
Katie and John got married in 2014
How did Katie and John meet?
Katie met John through mutual friends in 2012. The two fell madly in love and got engaged in 2013. In 2014, the couple tied the knot in a sweet backyard ceremony. The journalist candidly shared what she loves most about her husband: "John is so funny. He's just got this incredibly dry and wry sense of humor, and he doesn't take himself too seriously. He's just really good company," per People. She also revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that the two are a case of opposites attract. Katie explained: "I met an incredible person and I could not be happier. He's so great and he puts up with me. I'm a total mess and he's super neat, and he calls me tornado."
They both have two children from previous marriages
Their blended families
John has two kids named Henry and Allie from his previous marriage. Katie has two kids as well named Elinor and Caroline from her first marriage to Jay. Her oldest daughter Elinor welcomed a son John Albert in March 2024 and Katie is a proud grandmother. She shared the big news on social media and wrote: "He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. I am thrilled to have my first grandchild. Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed."
John is always Katie's biggest cheerleader
John's huge support of Katie Couric
John supports Katie in all her endeavors, from starting a media company to writing her memoir. When it came to Katie opening up about her personal life in her memoir titled Going There, John was her biggest cheerleader. He shared with Katie Couric Media: "I do think of myself as a private person. But Katie's a public figure, and she likes to share her life. I did have some concerns about what she was going to share." He added: "But I also thought that for her to write an important book, she had to be willing to be authentic about her journey. And that's what she's done. There's no point in writing a book like this unless you're ready to be honest with yourself. And I think she absolutely did that." Katie's husband added how "proud" he is of her and being a part of her life.
John has a plethora of different hobbies
What does John do for fun outside of work?
Outside of work, John is very active with a plethora of hobbies. He loves reading, cooking, binge-watching and playing golf. John enjoys reading autobiographies, being that one of his favorite books is Barack Obama's A Promised Land. As for TV shows, the more dramatic, the better. He's hooked on The Queen's Gambit, The Crown and The Undoing and The Flight Attendant. He also listens to podcasts such as Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert. When it comes to John's love of cooking, Katie certainly benefits from it. The businessman enjoys creating spaghetti carbonara over the weekend. The two love attending live events such as the U.S. Open together, per his social media.
