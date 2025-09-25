Inside Katie Couric's love life with husband John Molner after getting remarried

John is a businessman with over three decades of experience

John firstly got his bachelor's degree from Trinity College. He went on to get his master's in business administration from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. For over three decades, he worked at Brown Brother Harriman, which is a private investment bank. He retired in 2014, however he still serves as a financial firm's senior advisor. John and Katie launched their own media production company called Katie Couric Media in 2018 and he serves as the CEO for it.

Katie lovingly shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, how happy she was to be working alongside her husband. She revealed: "I've worked at so many different networks and in so many different jobs and I think in this day and age, there's so much content out there, so much information 24/7, and you're just inundated with that. And there's a lot of misinformation out there. So I said, 'I want to create a media company.' And I'm doing it with my husband John. He's the CEO because I'm the more creative person — he's a strong, smart, businessman."