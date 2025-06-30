Bruce Willis' youngest daughters look so tall in latest family update

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has shared a family update to her social media page. The doting mother-of-two to daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, whom she shares with Bruce, posted a carousel of wholesome pictures, featuring their daughters.

In the main photo, Emma was seen waving to the camera, with her daughters by her side, as they enjoyed the beautiful sights of a radiant forest around them.

The family outing involved hiking and stopping to smell the flowers on their day off together. Emma captioned the post: "The great outdoors." All three were sporting hiking sneakers, comfortable shorts, t-shirts, fanny packs, and hats, to stay cool in the heat.

© Getty Images Bruce Willis and Emma Heming share two daughters

Another picture in the set featured the smiling duo in front of lush mountain greenery. Other pictures included beautiful rocky mountains and colorful flowers. Looks like the girls' summer off from school has kicked into high gear.

This isn't the first time that Emma has provided her almost one million Instagram followers with a peek into her personal family life. The model and activist previously shared another carousel post which featured a backyard get-together for her birthday. The celebratory day included her girls, along with Demi Moore and her oldest daughter, who she shares with Bruce, Rumer Willis.

© Instagram The mom posted about her outing online

Emma expressed her gratitude for all the love in her caption, as she wrote: "Over the past few weeks, I’ve been wrapped in so much love for my birthday. From Bruce, our girls, my mom, my family, and dear friends. I feel their love and support holding me up in ways words can’t always capture."

She also took the time to shout out her fans and added: "Thank you to everyone who sent birthday wishes. I truly felt your continued kindness and I’m grateful. I had a beautiful day."

© Instagram Emma celebrated her birthday with her family

The other adorable videos in the set included Emma blowing out her candles and the mom-of-two enjoying a "birthday [bike] ride" with her girls.

This past Father's Day, Emma also took to social media to gush about what a wonderful father Bruce is. She shared: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can, and to the children who show up for them."

© Pacific Press Emma gave a shoutout to Bruce online for Father's Day

The warm-hearted post showcased the valuable lessons that Bruce taught his youngest daughters. Emma continued: "What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present. This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes."

In 2022, Bruce's family transparently shared that the actor was diagnosed with aphasia and therefore, will be retiring from acting. A year later, Bruce's diagnosis further progressed to frontotemporal dementia.