Katie Couric makes 'bittersweet' baby announcement as she welcomes first grandchild – see the adorable new photos

It's official, Katie Couric is a grandmother! The former Today Show anchor announced on social media that her daughter Elinor Tully "Ellie" Monahan had welcomed her first child with husband Mark Dobrosky.

The renowned journalist, 67, shared photos of her newborn grandson on Instagram, revealing that the baby was a boy named John Albert Dobrosky, and his family was "over the moon."

"John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds," Katie lovingly penned on Instagram, sharing also how he would pay tribute to his late grandfather, Katie's first husband Jay Monahan. Since 2014, she has been married to financier John Molner, who is just as excited.

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie and her husband Mark, parents to baby John Albert Dobrosky

"He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark's paternal grandfather. Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon (it was a full moon).

She continued: "I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can't wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed."

Katie and Jay also welcomed daughter Caroline "Carrie" Monahan, now 28, who is already stepping into the role of doting aunt for her older sister, 32.

In a more extensive write-up on her website, Katie dove into the meaning behind her grandson's name, revealing that his given name, "John," was an homage to all the Johns in Ellie's life.

MORE: Katie Couric's feelings about former Today co-host Matt Lauer – all we know

"Her father, John Paul Monahan; her grandfather, John Martin Couric; her uncle, Johnny (I've called him that since we were little); and her stepfather, John Paul Molner. Her paternal grandfather was also John. The branches of our family are covered in J's!!"

© Instagram Baby John Albert Dobrosky

While adding that new father Mark's grandfather Albert, the origin of his son's middle name, passed away a year prior to Ellie and Mark's wedding, she termed his nickname "Jay" to be the most emotional of all.

MORE: Katie Couric's bittersweet tribute to daughters during cancer battle

"They will call their baby Jay, after Ellie's father and my late husband, which is both moving and bittersweet," she wrote. "Major milestones remind me of everything Jay has missed. Graduations, weddings, and now this."

© Instagram Proud "gogo" Katie with her newborn grandson

"He would be so thrilled to meet his namesake. Both he and Mark played lacrosse in college. In my mind's eye, I can see them tossing the ball around with their sticks, teaching little Jay how to play the game in the park."

MORE: Why Katie Couric gave away sentimental keepsake from late husband

She also shared that she wanted her grandson to call her "Gogo" and had even purchased a sweater embroidered with "gogo," while adding that even though the newborn's photos were featured in the baby announcement, the parents were opting to raise him away from social media.

© Getty Images His name is a tribute to both her late husband and her current husband

"Witnessing your baby have a baby is wild," Katie opined. "Ellie had an easy pregnancy and took good care of herself. I know she's going to be a wonderful mother, and I know Mark will be a parent who is an equal partner. Jay was like that. It makes all the difference in the world."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.