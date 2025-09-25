Inside Rory McIlroy's complicated marriage with wife Erica Stoll after first meeting at Ryder Cup

The pair have been married since 2017

The couple got engaged in Paris in 2015. In 2017 they got married in Ireland in a gorgeous castle called Ashford Castle, with guests such as Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder and Chris Martin in attendance for their special day. For New Year's Rory recalled his memories from the year on social media and shared: "2019 was a great year. Delighted to be starting 2020 and a new decade with our @ashfordcastle family. Can't wait to see what the next 12 months has in store! Happy New Year everyone!" In 2020, they welcomed their daughter Poppy to the world. He wrote online: "She is the absolute love of our lives." Poppy sank a long put at the Augusta National Golf Club during a Par 3 contest in April 2025.