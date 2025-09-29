Meet Hallmark star Lacey Chabert's businessman husband and their daughter

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert has been married to her husband David Nehdar since 2013 and the two welcomed their daughter Julia Mimi Bella in 2016. The actress mostly keeps her private life exactly that, however it's time to get a glimpse into her family life.
Who is Lacey Chabert's husband David Nehdar?
Lacey's husband David is a businessman and he got his degree in business management. He surprised her with his proposal because the actress is usually very aware of her environment. She expressed to Home & Family in 2019: "I'm very nosy, and if something's going on, I'm going to know about it because I'm very sensitive. I pick up on little things...so I'm hard to surprise."
Despite her strong intuition, he managed to successfully propose without her suspecting anything. She recalled: "So there I am, so shocked and surprised that I literally don't know what's going on until he's on one knee actually saying the words 'Will you marry me?'" As for the big moment, she jokingly expressed: "Because I'm like, 'What are you doing? A box? You weren't supposed to buy me jewelry. We're going to save money.' He’s like, 'Just be quiet.' Of course, we're both crying."
About their daughter
Having their adorable daughter Julia, nine, has been a life-long dream for the actress. One year before she gave birth, she revealed to People: "I'm not exactly sure when, but I came from a big family, and I've always dreamed of having my own children and a big family [for] myself. So it's definitely something of utmost importance to me — eventually though, not in a rush." Like mother, like daughter, Julia has a bold personality too. Lacey talked about her daughter's "sassy" attitude on The Kelly Clarkson Show and added: "[Julia] goes, 'Mommy, I didn't know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?' It's so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth."
What has she said about motherhood?
Lacey is living her best life in her motherhood era. She expressed: "This is my first time being a mom and I'm figuring out as I go. But Julia is the light of my life. I'm very thankful that I’m also able to continue working. I hope to set that example for her to let her know that you can do it all, but with a lot of help and support," per People.
Why does the couple choose to keep their family life private?
Being that Lacey is a celebrity and her husband isn't, she prefers to keep her personal life behind-the-scenes. The pair didn't announce their engagement or showcase their wedding. Lacey explained why to People back in 2014: "I didn't want it to feel like an event. I wanted it to be personal. He's not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible." She has shared on her social media that her husband is her "best friend" and the "love of her life."
The pair's work-life balance
David is consistently there for Lacey's busy set life and she is extremely grateful for her husband's huge support. She explained: "I've learned to ask for help. I have a very supportive husband, a very supportive family, and I've learned to ask for help and you just kind of figure it out as you go and do your best," per the BUILD Series.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and luckily Lacey has a growing one. She explained: "Now, [Julia's] the most important thing, and it's not only about my marriage but also what works for the family and the baby. I am lucky that my job allows me to bring her to set with me, which is really nice." Although acting was her first love, she acknowledged that her "priorities have definitely shifted," since they welcomed their child into the world.