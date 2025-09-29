Meet Hallmark star Lacey Chabert's businessman husband and their daughter

Lacey's husband David is a businessman and he got his degree in business management. He surprised her with his proposal because the actress is usually very aware of her environment. She expressed to Home & Family in 2019: "I'm very nosy, and if something's going on, I'm going to know about it because I'm very sensitive. I pick up on little things...so I'm hard to surprise."

Despite her strong intuition, he managed to successfully propose without her suspecting anything. She recalled: "So there I am, so shocked and surprised that I literally don't know what's going on until he's on one knee actually saying the words 'Will you marry me?'" As for the big moment, she jokingly expressed: "Because I'm like, 'What are you doing? A box? You weren't supposed to buy me jewelry. We're going to save money.' He’s like, 'Just be quiet.' Of course, we're both crying."