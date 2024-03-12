Eva Mendes shows off new ring with a nod to daughter following Ryan Gosling Oscars tribute

Ryan Gosling was the breakout star of the 96th Academy Awards (along with, maybe, John Cena and Messi the dog) as not only an Oscar nominee, but also performer.

The Canadian-American actor and musician, 43, took to the stage during the second half of the night to perform his hit "I'm Just Ken," which was nominated for Best Original Song (but lost to fellow Barbie track "What Was I Made For?").

His longtime partner and "wife" Eva Mendes was by his side during the rehearsals and performance (although behind the scenes) and frequently gushed over him on social media.

After the show, the star, 50, shared a new clip on her Instagram in which she was seen being fitted for a ring, cycling through a few options in gold and diamond.

She eventually settled on an emerald gemstone, one she deemed her "favorite," even remarking in her caption that her love for the stone was reflected in the name of her and Ryan's older daughter, nine-year-old Esmeralda (they're also the parents of seven-year-old Amada).

"My love for emeralds runs deep – it's literally my daughter's name in Spanish. Here's a little tease on my super exciting collab with my favorite…@castjewelry," she captioned her video.

Fans of the private power couple have often speculated on their relationship status, wondering if they've tied the knot in private, spurred on by them referring to each other as "husband" and "wife," plus Eva's tattoo which reads "de Gosling."

At the Oscars, while Eva didn't watch from the audience or join her partner on the red carpet, she was clearly on Ryan's mind, which he indicated during his performance.

After delighting the entire room and millions of viewers worldwide with his "I'm Just Ken" performance, complete with elaborate set pieces, celebrity cameos, and an homage to Marilyn Monroe, he kissed an "E" necklace, signifying "Eva."

Ryan wore the pink necklace at the Barbie premiere back in July in honor of the Hitch star, who has admitted that the couple don't particularly enjoy making red carpet appearances together.

After the Oscars performance, Eva took to Instagram with photos posing in Ryan's pink studded blazers from the show, sweetly writing: "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Glenn Close commented: "You two are the COOLEST...truly," and Jessica Simpson wrote: "You're my Barbie." Rita Wilson added: "Absolutely brought the house down! Love your love," while Nilam Holmes said: "I loved loved loved his performance. So cool, so fun, so Ken... and I just love your love."

Ryan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Ken in the year's highest grossing film, although lost the prize to Robert Downey Jr., who won his first Oscar for Oppenheimer.

However, the La La Land star, who has been nominated multiple times before the Academy's top prizes, was still a large part of the night, frequently being mentioned in jokes by the host Jimmy Kimmel and wowing fans with a rare appearance alongside his family, bringing his older sister Mandi Gosling as his date.

