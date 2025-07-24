Jessica Simpson suffers wardrobe malfunction live on Today Show

Jessica Simpson’s new song offers a refreshing glimpse into her personal life, but the singer revealed more than she intended when she debuted the track during a performance on The Today Show on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old graced the stage with a killer performance of her new single, "Fade". However, during the show, Jessica experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction when her pale pink corseted dress slipped, revealing her matching bra underneath.

© Getty Images Jessica Simpson suffered a wardrobe malfunction

Despite the awkwardness, the singer remained professional and delivered a hit performance. Jessica oozed chic in a pale pink corseted dress that was layered with a sheer skirt adorned with stylish feathers. The look was styled with a silver jacket that featured sparkly trim detailing. Jessica accessorized with a large cross pendant necklace and a pair of silver hoop earrings while her luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves. The star kept her makeup natural and radiant with a soft glam look that consisted of a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Following her performance, Jessica was joined on stage by the Today hosts as she playfully brushed off the fashion slip with a laugh. "Of course, like, I have, like, a malfunction... I think my boob stayed in, so that's good," she said.

© Getty Images Jessica wore a pale pink corseted dress

Jessica's comments on her divorce

The singer went on to share how it was "healing" to return to songwriting following her split from Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage. "It was incredibly healing [to write these songs]," she said.

"I was in Nashville, it was a crazy time for, my life literally flipped upside down, and I really just had to focus on my purpose."

© Getty Images The singer has debuted her new song

She continued: "Trying to just inspire myself to get back up there, have the courage to do it in the face of heartbreak and the face of life completely changing. Music saved my life, Nashville saved my life."

Jessica hinted at the breakdown of her marriage in "Fade". "You’re as empty as your promise / Go sleep alone in the bed you made," she sings in the song. Many of the star's fans have speculated that the lyrics may refer to the fact that she was "living separately" from Eric by the end of their relationship.

© Getty Images Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

The singer shared the news via a statement made to US Weekly last year. "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," she explained.

The former couple are parents to their three kids – Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.