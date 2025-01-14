Jessica Simpson announces she has split from husband Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have officially called time on their marriage after a decade together, marking the end of a love story that once seemed unbreakable.

The singer, actress, and business mogul, 44, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to People, sharing that she and her former NFL player husband, 45, have been living apart for some time.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica revealed.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The news comes just days after Jessica shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram, sending a message to her followers: "Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth."

The timing of her cryptic post had fans speculating about changes in her personal life, especially after Eric was spotted without his wedding ring as far back as November. Around the same time, Jessica sparked excitement about a return to music, posting images from a recording session with an intriguing caption:"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Jessica and Eric’s relationship had long been admired as one of Hollywood’s strongest. The couple met in 2010 through mutual friends, and their whirlwind romance led to an engagement just six months later.

They tied the knot in July 2014 in an intimate yet star-studded celebration in Montecito, California, surrounded by more than 250 guests.

Over the years, they built a beautiful family together, welcoming three children—Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5. Their eldest two even played special roles at their wedding, with Maxwell as the flower girl and Ace as the ring bearer, a moment Jessica had described as "perfectly magical."

Just last year, Jessica spoke glowingly of Eric, reflecting on their deep connection. "A true love will never make you question yourself or what’s real," she told People. "Thanks to my amazing soulmate, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt."

Eric, too, had often expressed his admiration for his wife, embracing her career and the demands that came with it. "I don’t find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding," Jessica once said. "He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I’ve ever met in my life."

Their romance was filled with tender moments—family getaways, spontaneous romantic weekends, and heartfelt social media tributes. For Eric’s birthday in September 2023, Jessica shared a heartfelt message alongside a collection of family photos, writing: "My heart is so taken with this man, I could hardly call it my own… We love youuuu."

The couple had always emphasized communication as the foundation of their relationship. "I feel like every moment with us, we’re growing as long as we’re communicating, and our love is only deepening," Jessica had said in a 2022 interview. "I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much. I feel like we’re stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning."

Despite the love and effort, the reality of marriage presented its own set of challenges. Jessica had previously acknowledged the complexities of long-term commitment, sharing in 2021, "I think the takeaway is that it’s not easy, and every day presents challenges and blessings. Life is a blessing to be lived, and the more we overthink things, the more we fall behind on our personal journey."

This marks Jessica’s second high-profile divorce—her first marriage to Nick Lachey ended in 2005 after three years.