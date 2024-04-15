Billy Joel's four marriages and blended family at 74, including exes Christie Brinkley and more

Billy Joel is back in the spotlight thanks to the CBS airing of his 100th show at Madison Square Garden, despite being controversially cut part of the way through due to coverage of golf's Masters Tournament.

The 74-year-old legend will conclude his series of performances at MSG this July, his 104th in the series and his 150th lifetime performance, and he's been supported on his journey by his many family members.

Some of his loved ones have also made appearances at his shows over the years (backstage and on-stage), including one of his ex-wives, plus his musically inclined daughter. Read on below to learn more about Billy's love life and his blended family with his three children…

Elizabeth Weber Small

In the late 1960s, Billy joined the rock group The Hassles, but in 1969, he and drummer Jon Small broke away to form their own duo, Attila.

© Getty Images Billy with his first wife, Elizabeth Weber

The duo only lasted for one year, however, as they broke up when it was revealed that Jon's wife Elizabeth Weber was having an affair with his bandmate. Jon and Elizabeth had a son together, and when news of the relationship broke, they split up, as did Billy and Elizabeth.

However, she reconnected and reconciled with the "Piano Man" singer shortly after, and they resumed their relationship, tying the knot in 1973, with Elizabeth becoming his manager. Their marriage wasn't to last, and they finalized their divorce in 1982.

© Getty Images Billy with his second wife, Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley

In 1983, Billy met supermodel Christie Brinkley in St Barts and they soon struck up a romance, two years after Christie's own divorce from French artist Jean-François Allaux.

In March 1985, they tied the knot on a yacht on the Hudson River and nine months later, they welcomed their daughter Alexa Ray Joel. Alexa is a singer, songwriter, and pianist just like her dad and has joined him onstage at his MSG residency multiple times, most recently in February.

© Getty Images The singer performs at Madison Square Garden with his daughter Alexa Ray Joel

While Christie and Billy got divorced in 1994, they remained close friends and co-parents, having spoken of each other highly in the years since, and Christie often attending her ex's sold-out shows.

Katie Lee

In 2003, Billy met chef Katie Lee, best known for her appearance on Food Network shows and contributions to Iron Chef America, at a rooftop bar at The Peninsula Hotel in NYC.

© Getty Images Billy with his third wife, Katie Lee

Billy and Katie, who is three decades his junior, tied the knot in October 2004 at his Oyster Bay, Long Island home, with Alexa acting as maid of honor and Christie in attendance, who gave the marriage her blessing.

Less than five years later, in June 2009, Billy and Katie announced their separation and were divorced shortly after. Katie has since married TV producer Ryan Biegel and they have one daughter together.

© Getty Images Billy and his current wife, Alexis Roderick

Alexis Roderick

In 2009, the "Uptown Girl" hitmaker began dating Alexis Roderick, an equestrian and former Morgan Stanley exec, who is three decades younger. After six years together, they tied the knot in Long Island on the Fourth of July in 2015.

Billy and Alexis have been together since, and a month after their wedding, they welcomed daughter Della Rose Joel (now eight years old). Their second daughter, Remy Anne Joel, was born in October 2017 and is now six.

© Getty Images The singer performing with his two youngest daughters, Della and Remy Joel

Both girls have joined their half-sister Alexa on stage at MSG, making for a tender moment in 2019 as they serenaded their dad with "Happy Birthday" on his 70th birthday.

