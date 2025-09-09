Jessica Simpson confirms relationship status after reuniting with ex-husband

Jessica Simpson has confirmed that she is very much "single" despite sparking speculation over her relationship status after reuniting with ex-husband Eric Johnson last month. The 45-year-old opened up about her dating life on the red carpet of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. When asked who she thought should be crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Jessica offered a glimpse into her current Hollywood crushes. The singer's first choice was Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam closely followed by James Franco and Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

"There's a lot of people who are sexy! I'm single, so everybody is sexy right now… there's a lot of hotties," she shared. "There's a lot of cute guys out there." Jessica's relationship update comes after she reunited with her ex-husband, Eric, to support her sister, Ashlee Simpson during her I Am Me residency in Las Vegas.

"We are all a big, happy family, so it's important for all of us," she said during an interview with E! at the awards. "We wouldn't have missed Ashlee, are you kidding me? It was such a moment. I was a mess. I cried probably seven times." The star presented the award for best pop duo/group performance alongside her sister at the VMAs as well the Latin Icon Award to Ricky Martin. Jessica’s appearance at the event marked her first return to the award show in 19 years.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Jessica Simpson at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

© Getty Images Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

During an interview on TODAY with Jenna & Friends back in July, Jessica shared whether she was ready to start dating again. "Are you interested in dating? Can I set you up with anybody?" asked Jenna Bush-Hager. "I'd totally jump on that," replied Jessica. "Yes I'm single – very into like, very... I'm ready!" She continued: "My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look, or anything," shared the hitmaker. "I just like for somebody to be individually, who they are. And exude confidence without the ego."

© Getty Images Ashlee Simpson Ross and Jessica Simpson

"It's hard to find but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time. I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give it to someone else, that'd be cool." The former couple announced their split in January after 10 years of marriage. The singer shared the news via a statement made to US Weekly. "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," she explained.