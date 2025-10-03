All the details Taylor Swift has shared about her 'destination wedding' to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding countdown is on! Ever since they announced their engagement on August 26, fans worldwide have been dying to discover what could be in store for possibly one of the most highly anticipated celebrity weddings ever. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of touching photos that captured the moment Travis got down on one knee. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," their joint caption read. While they remained quiet about their wedding in the weeks after, Taylor shared several bits of information about their big day while promoting her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on its release day, October 3. Keep reading for all the details Taylor has shared about her and Travis's wedding day so far.
Will Taylor and Travis marry at her Rhode Island mansion?
Destination wedding
There has been much speculation that Taylor and Travis will exchange vows at her $17 million Rhode Island mansion, and she added fuel to the rumors when asked by BBC Radio 1's Greg James if she and Travis were having a "destination wedding." Taylor appeared on his show on October 3 and blindsided him with an invitation. "Am I coming?" he asked. "Obviously," Taylor responded.
Greg made his views on destination weddings clear in 2023, telling Metro: "If the people who are getting married aren't from that place, and have no connection to it, why are you basically forcing everyone to go on holiday with you?" However, despite Taylor giving him no response when he posed the question, he did reveal on Instagram after the interview: "Willing to make an exception for this particular destination wedding."
Taylor has yet to start planning her wedding
Planning stage
In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, set to air on October 3, Taylor was asked about her wedding plans, to which she coyly responded: "You'll know," before elaborating: "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."
Ed Sheeran will likely perform at Taylor and Travis' wedding
A-list performer
While she may not have mapped out her ideal wedding day just yet, Taylor already has a performer in mind – her good friend Ed Sheeran. During an appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast Show, she was asked if Ed would perform during her big day. She replied: "I mean, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think! That's the thing, he's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings' and you're like, "Ed, if there's a stage, you know that you'll be on it!"
She added: "He knows what people want and he wants to give people what they want. That's the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing and we love writing, and we love singing. It's actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing at anything!"
Taylor and Travis will have a live band at their wedding
Band vs DJ
In September, Travis shared an insight into how else they planned to entertain their guests on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason. Travis was asked by guest Jimmy Fallon: "Are you working on planning the wedding? Is that the next move?" to which he replied: "That's the next step. That one's gonna be easy, I just gotta figure out winning football games first."
Jimmy probed further, asking: "Are you gonna do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?" Travis noted that they will likely go down the band route. "Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?"
Taylor has never thought about her bachelorette before
Bachelorette party
Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton on Heart Breakfast, Taylor was quizzed about plans for her bachelorette party after Spice Girl Emma said she has "such a good girl gang." However, Taylor admitted that while her girlfriends are "very busy," she hasn't actually thought about having a bachelorette before.
"But everyone's scattered across the world is the thing, actually, you'd think I'd be the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would do, what I would want, until I met the person," she confessed. "So I haven't even thought about that, doing a [bachelorette], this is the first time I've thought about that!"