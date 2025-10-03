All the details Taylor Swift has shared about her 'destination wedding' to Travis Kelce

Will Taylor and Travis marry at her Rhode Island mansion?

There has been much speculation that Taylor and Travis will exchange vows at her $17 million Rhode Island mansion, and she added fuel to the rumors when asked by BBC Radio 1's Greg James if she and Travis were having a "destination wedding." Taylor appeared on his show on October 3 and blindsided him with an invitation. "Am I coming?" he asked. "Obviously," Taylor responded.

Greg made his views on destination weddings clear in 2023, telling Metro: "If the people who are getting married aren't from that place, and have no connection to it, why are you basically forcing everyone to go on holiday with you?" However, despite Taylor giving him no response when he posed the question, he did reveal on Instagram after the interview: "Willing to make an exception for this particular destination wedding."