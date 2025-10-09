Inside Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz’s 'private' relationship – from secret wedding to their 'lookalike' daughter

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have a love story worthy of any romance movie. The couple originally met in the 90s, but it wasn't until over a decade later, when they were cast in Dream House in 2010, that their relationship turned romantic. "There is method acting, and I guess there is matrimonial method acting," producer Ehren Kruger told MTV News in 2011. "They were playing the roles as professional, and it went from there." Daniel and Rachel have been happily married since 2011, tying the knot just six months after they started dating, and they welcomed their first child together in 2018. Keep reading for more on Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig's relationship timeline.
Daniel and Rachel reconnected in 2010
How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet?
The couple first crossed paths in 1994 when they were cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London. They later reconnected on the set of Dream House in late 2010, playing married couple Will and Libby Atenton in the psychological thriller.
At the time, Daniel was married to ex-wife Fiona Loudon, with whom he shares daughter Ella. Before finding love with Daniel, Rachel was in a nine-year relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she shares son Henry, born in 2006.
After they reconnected on the set of Dream House in 2010, Rachel and Daniel began dating and were spotted "walking hand-in-hand" in Dorset, England, that December.
Daniel and Rachel married in June 2011
Wedding
Daniel and Rachel kept much of their blossoming romance under wraps. So much so that their June 2011 weddingcame as a complete surprise. The couple wed just six months after they started dating. They enjoyed an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. According to People, Daniel and Rachel said "I do" in front of four people: Daniel's daughter, Ella, Rachel's son Henry, and two friends.
In a 2012 interview with GQ magazine, the Knives Out star explained how the couple did it "for private reasons." Opening up, he shared: "We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons. Because we didn't want it [expletive], because that would be sharing a secret. And the whole point is that it was a secret. A secret is a secret in my mind."
Daniel and Rachel are happily married
Happy marriage
Whilst the couple keep much of their private life out of the spotlight, the duo aren't afraid to showcase their love for one another on the red carpet. Daniel and Rachel dazzled fans back in January 2012 when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in Madrid.
That same year, Daniel told GQ magazine: "I'm in love. I'm very happy. And that is as far as I'm prepared to go… I don't want to say something now that might be thrown back later… My happiness is more important to me. Ultimately, people are saying, 'Give it six months.' Well, guess what? I'm not responding. Life is long, and I am hopefully in this for the long run."
Rachel admitted that before Daniel, she never planned on tying the knot. "I never thought that I would get married," she told the Evening Standard. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment." In 2018, she told The New York Times: "I'm very happy being married."
Daniel and Rachel are parents to daughter, Grace
Children
The couple are doting parents to their daughter, Grace, seven, who was born in September 2018. Rachel confirmed news of her pregnancy in an interview with the New York Times. Gushing about her joyous baby news, she excitedly shared: "We're going to have a little human… We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery. I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy."
According to the Lovely Bones star, the couple's daughter resembles her famous dad, Daniel. Spilling the tea on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Rachel revealed that the couple's child, aged three months at the time, took after her husband. "She does look very like him," she told Stephen Colbert. "She really does."
When asked whether their daughter boasts Daniel's infamous "steely blue eyes" and big shoulders, Rachel enthused: "Yeah, yeah, yeah." Whilst the couple have hinted at their daughter's appearance, Rachel and Daniel keep their child firmly out of the spotlight.
Daniel and Rachel 'alternate' their film jobs
Family first
In 2023, Rachel revealed that she and Daniel "alternate" their acting jobs so one of them is always home "with the family" when asked if the couple would ever reprise their roles in the Broadway play Betrayal. "I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family, and then we go to work separately," she told Today. "We really enjoyed that experience ... but I think it's nicer to – it also means we can alternate. I can stay home with the family while he works, we can swap out. If we're both doing something at the same time, it's probably less ideal."
In November 2024, Daniel admitted that he had become much more selective about his roles since becoming a dad to Grace. "I've got a six-year-old at home, and I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past," he told The New York Times.