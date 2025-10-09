Inside Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz’s 'private' relationship – from secret wedding to their 'lookalike' daughter

Daniel and Rachel are happily married

Whilst the couple keep much of their private life out of the spotlight, the duo aren't afraid to showcase their love for one another on the red carpet. Daniel and Rachel dazzled fans back in January 2012 when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in Madrid.

That same year, Daniel told GQ magazine: "I'm in love. I'm very happy. And that is as far as I'm prepared to go… I don't want to say something now that might be thrown back later… My happiness is more important to me. Ultimately, people are saying, 'Give it six months.' Well, guess what? I'm not responding. Life is long, and I am hopefully in this for the long run."

Rachel admitted that before Daniel, she never planned on tying the knot. "I never thought that I would get married," she told the Evening Standard. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment." In 2018, she told The New York Times: "I'm very happy being married."