Suave Daniel Craig puts on loved-up display with wife Rachel Weisz

Scandal star Kerry plays a lawyer in the new movie, but confessed she has to try to avoid slipping into her famous character, Olivia Pope, when taking on such roles. She told Deadline at the premiere: "I'm always looking for other ways to explore characters because Olivia Pope was such a big part of my life for so long. Especially because I have a big monologue in the film, I had to make sure I wasn't following any of those old Olivia Pope rhythms. So I try not to bring her in too much."