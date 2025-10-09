Suave Daniel Craig puts on loved-up display with wife Rachel Weisz

Forget Strawberry Fields and Miss Moneypenny there was only one woman 007 actor Daniel Craig had his eyes on and it was his beautiful wife of 14-years Rachel Weisz as they stepped out at the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery premiere at the London Film Festival. Rocking a stylish velvet powersuit, the Olivier Award-winning actress beamed as she held her handsome husband's hand. Daniel looked suave, wearing a grey suit, blue shirt and a matching red and blue tie.
The actor, 57, has played Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out movie series since 2019 and reprises the role in its next instalment. The loved-up pair were joined by fellow cast members Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.
Scandal star Kerry plays a lawyer in the new movie, but confessed she has to try to avoid slipping into her famous character, Olivia Pope, when taking on such roles. She told Deadline at the premiere: "I'm always looking for other ways to explore characters because Olivia Pope was such a big part of my life for so long. Especially because I have a big monologue in the film, I had to make sure I wasn't following any of those old Olivia Pope rhythms. So I try not to bring her in too much."
Kerry looked stunning for the premiere, wearing a glittering strapless Oscar De La Renta gown, which she paired with sky-high silver stilettos. Meanwhile, Mila Kuis wore a sophisticated black gown, following suit with a strapless neckline.
What is the new film about?
The latest instalment of the Knives Out series is coined by filmmaker Rian Johnson as Benoit's "most personal journey yet." She told Tudum: "He's forced to engage with the case — and with himself — in a way that’s completely new."
This time, the detective travels to a small church in upstate New York, where a murder that defies all logic "sets the detective on his most personal case to date, according to the publication. The official synopsis reads: "After a seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) joins forces with Blanc to unravel a mystery that pushes the boundaries of both faith and reason."