Meet Giants quarterback Jameis Winston's high school sweetheart wife

Jameis and Breion met during high school

Jameis and Breion have been together since they were teenagers, after meeting when they attended nearby high schools in the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama. Jameis was a football star at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, while Breion played basketball for Hoover High School in Hoover.

Marking their 10th anniversary in February 2021, Jameis sweetly wrote on Instagram: "The most unforgettable decade of my life so far! Growing, learning, and persevering with you for 10 years now @breionnicole_! We Can't stop won't stop my Queen Breezi Boo! To infinity and beyond my love! Thankful for you and I love you!"