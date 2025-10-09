Meet Giants quarterback Jameis Winston's high school sweetheart wife

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston's NFL career is nowhere near as long as his most important relationship off the field. The athlete, 31, has been with his wife, Breion Winston, since they met in high school, and she has been a constant support to him, both personally and professionally, since his rookie season in 2015. Breion understands what it takes for her husband to play to the best of his ability, as she, too, was an athlete and is still extremely passionate about fitness. Find out more about Jameis Winston's wife and their family below.
Jameis and Breion met during high school
Jameis and Breion have been together since they were teenagers, after meeting when they attended nearby high schools in the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama. Jameis was a football star at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, while Breion played basketball for Hoover High School in Hoover.
Marking their 10th anniversary in February 2021, Jameis sweetly wrote on Instagram: "The most unforgettable decade of my life so far! Growing, learning, and persevering with you for 10 years now @breionnicole_! We Can't stop won't stop my Queen Breezi Boo! To infinity and beyond my love! Thankful for you and I love you!"
Breion played basketball in high school and college
Breion continued playing basketball at college and attended Rice University in Houston, Texas, after she graduated from high school in 2012. She played for three years before she opted to graduate early and forgo her senior year.
She and Jameis continued their relationship long-distance as he went to play at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.
Breion is passionate about fitness
Breion is passionate about fitness and often shares her gym workouts and inspirational quotes on Instagram. In November 2024, she shared her experience of the weight loss program 75 Hard alongside before and after photos of her body transformation. "Thank yall for following me through this journey it was a great reset and I'd recommend for other to try! And shoutout to my people that saw it through with meeee," she wrote.
Jameis and Breion married during COVID-19
Jameis and Breion were forced to adapt when it came to their wedding. The couple, who got engaged in May 2018, had to postpone their initial wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they decided to marry at their home in Odessa, Florida, instead.
"Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But (Jameis) came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along… #MrAndMrsWinston," Breion wrote on Instagram a week after the March 27, 2020, nuptials.
Jameis and Breion are parents to two sons
Breion and Jameis are parents to two sons. They welcomed their first child, Antonor Malachi Winston, on June 29, 2018, and their second son, Taurus Allen Winston, on December 31, 2020.
The couple is very complimentary of each other's parenting styles and often shares tributes on social media to mark occasions like Mother's Day and Father's Day. On Father's Day in June 2023, Breion wrote: "Happy Father's Day babe, your intentionality and love for us is unequivocally unmatched. We (ME) are forever grateful for you. Love you for life." On Mother's Day in March 2024, Jameis wrote: "Your commitment and sacrifice for this family is unmatched! You are truly the woman, wife and mother that I don't even believe I could have even dreamed of."