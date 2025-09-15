Meet Bengals' quarterback Jake Browning's fiancée as she wears risqué outfit to NFL game

She wore a daring look to the game

She shared in a posted video: "Hey guys, here's the fit. It's the first game. We're so excited, and we're doing it here [at the tailgate] because we were a little late." The quarterback's fiancée donned low-rise orange leather pants that featured Von Dutch across the back. She cut the sleeves off her jersey, fittingly rocking her fiancée's number which is six.

She gave a spin to flaunt her bold back-exposing cut, as she showed off her toned back to her followers. Stephanie continued: "So I made this jersey. I bedazzled it. I cut the back out. Von Dutch pants, with my little Longchamp bag that my friends got for my birthday." She captioned the video: "WERE BAAAAAACKKK," with two orange heart emojis.