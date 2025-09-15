Meet Bengals' quarterback Jake Browning's fiancée as she wears risqué outfit to NFL game

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Jake Browning has been making his rounds online for leading his team to victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-27 on September 14, 2025. When quarterback Joe Burrow went down due to his toe injury, Jake stepped in big time. His fiancée Stephanie Niles' gained her own traction online due to the risqué outfit that she wore as she posted her O.O.T.D. alongside her friends, as they enjoyed themselves at a tailgate prior to the game's start. Find out all about her and see her unique look below.
You may also like
She wore a daring look to the game
What Stephanie Niles wore
She shared in a posted video: "Hey guys, here's the fit. It's the first game. We're so excited, and we're doing it here [at the tailgate] because we were a little late." The quarterback's fiancée donned low-rise orange leather pants that featured Von Dutch across the back. She cut the sleeves off her jersey, fittingly rocking her fiancée's number which is six.
She gave a spin to flaunt her bold back-exposing cut, as she showed off her toned back to her followers. Stephanie continued: "So I made this jersey. I bedazzled it. I cut the back out. Von Dutch pants, with my little Longchamp bag that my friends got for my birthday." She captioned the video: "WERE BAAAAAACKKK," with two orange heart emojis.
Most of her fans loved the look
What fans thought of her fit
Most of her 51,700 followers were big fans of the fit, and she garnered a lot of love in the comments. One person wrote: "Obsessed!!! So cute!!!" Another person added: "Okkkkk love the fit." Some followers requested a "tutorial" so that they can learn to cut their team's jerseys the same way. One person wrote: "I need to do this with a jersey! Yes mam!" A second commenter added: "I need a tutorial on how you cut your jersey!!!" A third fan continued: "You need to post an instructional video [on how] to cut the jersey like that."
The duo are college sweathearts
Who is Stephanie Niles?
Stephanie and Jake both attended the University of Washington. He played for the university's football team from 2015 to 2018 and she graduated in 2018. Stephanie acquired her Bachelors of Arts diploma in information systems and accounting. Jake graduated from the Foster School of Business. They got engaged in 2024 on a Malibu beach.
She is currently employed in a vehicle manufacturing company called DECKED and she works for the financial department. She also co-founded a swimwear line called 7th Street Swim which is a brand focused on sustainability. The company's Instagram bio reads: "Where downtown cool meets uptown quality."
Stephanie loves to take fashion risks
This isn't Stephanie's first viral fashion moment
In 2024, Stephanie went viral for sporting an all-white bodysuit, fuzzy orange bucket hat and orange Moon Boots. Her bodysuit had a bedazzled number six and JB's initials. One person wrote: "Clearly the best outfit of this decade - walked in that stadium like a boss." A second person added: "I absolutely get the appeal here, few could pull it off, it's fresh and a change up from T&A and overdone. Fresh, get it girl." Others weren't fans of the bold look. One person wrote: "Everyone wants that attention in 2024." A second person added: "LOOK AT ME. LOOK AT ME."
They've been together since 2018
The couple's dating history
The duo celebrated their five year anniversary by posting a very candid post that revealed that they nearly broke up due to being in a long distance relationship. He shared online: "Remember when we agreed we weren't going to date? Or when we finally started dating we agreed we were going to break up when you moved to NYC in 2018?"
Jake continued: "Five years, four different time zones and 14 different moves later, here we are. Whether it's a fancy dinner party or a dive bar in Folsom, you move through life with a contagious energy and I can't imagine where'd I'd be without my mob wife."
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage