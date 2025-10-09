Jennifer Lopez reveals if she's open to a new relationship after her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, only two years after they got married. The divorce was finalized in January 2025. The singer has been on the market for almost a year, however is she looking to get serious with someone new, is she playfully mingling or is remaining single during this era of her life? The Selena star got candid with Gayle King during her segment on CBS Mornings and she let fans in on her love life.

The entertainer shared that she's "100 percent" open to all the possibilities. She explained that she simply lives, learns and continues exploring all her options. Jennifer expressed: "The more self-aware I become with the lessons I learn and the hardships that I go through, the more I feel whole and complete on my own…The more I become hopeful for that same type of person to come into my life and I'm so excited for everything in the future."

© Getty Images The couple reunited at a recent red carpet

Although Ben is no longer in the picture, the former duo separately attended the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman movie premiere and even took some pictures together. The divorced couple remained diplomatic on the carpet to show their shared support for the new blockbuster film which stars Jennifer and was executively produced by Ben and Matt Damon, thanks to their production company named Artist Equity.

© Getty Images The pair rekindled their romance in 2021

Despite the couple not being romantically linked anymore, both Jen and Ben cheered on the other's involvement in the new film. Ben graciously expressed during the red carpet: "In this role, you get to see all of her many gifts. She's somebody that grew up watching classic musicals and [she] obviously can do contemporary dance and all that... She really does it all in this movie: the acting and singing and dancing... She's fabulous, although that shouldn't be a surprise to anyone," per Extra.

© Getty Images The duo were married for two years before Jennifer filed for divorce

The actress recently sat down with Craig Melvin on the Today show and mentioned her gratitude for Ben. She revealed: "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made, and I will always give him that credit. Things happen; you have to keep going." The entertainers previously dated from 2002 to 2004 and were engaged to be married, however they called off their wedding. They rekindled their romance in 2021, and then Jennifer filed for divorce a few years later.

© WireImage They were previously together from 2002 to 2004

Fans were ecstatic when the two publicly announced that they were giving their relationship a second shot two decades after initially calling it quits. In fact, excited fans even referred to them as "Bennifer 2.0." Although it didn't work out, it's refreshing to see that the former pair remains cordial and supportive through it all, regardless of the outcome.