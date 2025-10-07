Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez turn heads in cozy surprise reunion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have split in 2024 after two years of marriage, but the pair have clearly remained on friendly terms in the wake of their divorce. The former couple looked cozy as they attended the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer's new movie musical, which was produced by Ben through his company, Artists Equity. The actress was glowing in a stunning Harris Reed dress featuring a black architectural structure meant to mimic a spider's fangs.

Meanwhile, Ben looked dapper in a navy suit as he posed for photos with Jennifer and took a moment to chat with her at the event. She made sure to give him a shoutout at the film's screening, telling the audience, "Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben; this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer added that it was her dream role, and that she couldn't have been happier for the opportunity. "I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored," she said. "I was just like, could this be happening right now? I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."

Ben was clearly proud of his former partner, whom he split from in 2024, and sang her praises at the premiere. "I wouldn't dream of not being here," he told Entertainment Tonight. "This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role I think that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career, and she's fabulous in it…She's great."

The A-listers first sparked a romance in 2002 before getting engaged in the same year. They parted ways in 2003, yet reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot in two different ceremonies in 2022. After a lengthy period apart, Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024, which they settled in February 2025.

Jennifer got candid about filming while going through a relationship breakdown in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning. "It was a really tough time," she recalled. "Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, 'How do I reconcile this?'"

She shared a similar sentiment on the Today show, revealing that the film helped her navigate heartbreak. "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit," she declared. "And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going."

"It's funny, the movie is about escapism. It's about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives," she continued. "Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well."

Ben and Jennifer have remained tight-lipped about the end of their marriage, yet the mother of two assured that she didn't regret a second of it. Similarly, her former husband shared with GQ that there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" when it came to their breakup.