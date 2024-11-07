Jennifer Lopez has awkward response to ex Ben Affleck's public praise of her

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be caught off guard when she was asked about her estranged husband Ben Affleck's recent public praise of her.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer stars in the new boxing drama Unstoppable, which is produced by Ben and his BFF Matt Damon through their company Artists Equity.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ben praised Jennifer's work in the movie and dubbed her performance "spectacular".

While appearing at the London premiere of the movie on Monday, Jennifer was quizzed on the red carpet and appeared nervous when the reporter brought up Ben's comment.

When she was asked how she would describe his producing, she swerved the question to focus on the entire cast and crew instead of her ex.

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful", she replied while awkwardly looking around her surroundings.

Unstoppable is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel Jerome), a wrestler and NCAA champion born with only one leg and explores his journey plus his relationship with his mother Judy, played by Jennifer.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival, JLo told People that the dysfunctional family dynamics between the characters in the movie sometimes made it difficult for her as she was quietly dealing with a split of her own.

© Getty Images Jennifer has won rave reviews for her role in Unstoppable

"I struggled on the set a couple of times," she told the publication. "I was like, 'Ugh, too close.'"

"Women who are moms who get in relationships, and you struggle with them, and you find yourself in dynamics that are not healthy, but you care about the person, love the person? That's those complicated dynamics about life that I understand really well," she added.

© Aeon Jennifer filed for divorce in August

After months of speculation that her marriage to Ben was in trouble, the news was confirmed when Jennifer filed divorce papers in August after two years of marriage.

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present.

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer were married for less than two years

The documents state that Jennifer requested that neither she, nor Ben, be awarded spousal support.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

© Jennifer Lopez Ben and Jennifer wed in Las Vegas in July 2022

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

Jennifer and Ben had a second wedding in Georgia

They then hosted a more lavish, three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."