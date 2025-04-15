Ben Affleck makes shocking confession about his single status after finalizing Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is a single man after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in January – and by his own admission, he might not be changing his relationship status any time soon.

The 52-year-old actor made a shocking confession about his inability to woo women recently, admitting his flirting skills could use some work.

Ben appeared at a press junket for his latest film, The Accountant 2, and said he can relate to his character, Christian Wolff, who does not know "how to flirt."

© Getty Images Ben admitted his flirting skills could use some work

"Here's a guy who's trying to figure out – he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he's trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there," Ben said, according to Page Six.

"You know, he's not comfortable extending himself. He doesn't really know how to flirt, exactly."

"He's not comfortable," he added before including himself as he said: "Like so many of us."

Explaining relationships are "not easy", Ben noted: "It's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you're trying to gauge, 'What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'"

© Getty Images Ben was married to Jennifer Lopez for almost two years

Ben's confession is surprising as his dating history includes Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ana de Armas, and his recent ex-wife.

Divorce

Ben and JLo finalized their divorce in January, less than five months after she filed to dissolve their two-year marriage in August 2024.

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.



© Getty Images Ben admitted relationships are 'not easy'

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present.

The documents state that Jennifer requested that neither she nor Ben be awarded spousal support.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

© Getty Images Jennifer filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a more lavish three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

© Instagram Jennifer and Ben married 20 years after their first engagement

Jennifer spoke of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, in her On the JLo newsletter.

She said: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

It was agreed in their divorce settlement that Jennifer and Ben will each retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage, according to TMZ.

However, one of the biggest questions surrounding their split remains the fate of their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, which has been sitting on the market for months.