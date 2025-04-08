Why Ben Affleck is wearing a wedding ring months after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck sparked confusion recently after he was pictured wearing a wedding ring despite finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in January.

The 52-year-old actor was photographed in Los Angeles last week sporting his new accessory – but he hasn't secretly tied the knot again.

Ben has been busy filming his new Netflix film, Animals – which he is directing and starring in – which sees him play a married mayoral candidate who, alongside his wife – played by Kerry Washington – has a few hours to come up with a ransom payment to save their kidnapped son.

Ben was taking a smoke break during filming when he was pictured wearing the wedding band.

The actor appears to still be single after his split from Jennifer. The former couple officially reached a divorce settlement in January, marking the end of their rekindled romance less than five months after she filed to dissolve their two-year marriage.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben will each retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage.

One of the biggest questions surrounding their split remains the fate of their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, which has been sitting on the market for months.

The former couple originally bought the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property for $60 million in June 2023.

The listing reveals it has been "renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months" and offers "breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities," which includes a zero-edge pool.

Despite its appeal, the home is yet to attract a buyer. Jennifer and Ben were close to selling the property to a New Jersey buyer for $64 million in December last year, but the deal fell through.

After months of speculation that their marriage was in trouble, the news was confirmed when Jennifer filed divorce papers in August 2024.

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present.

The documents state that Jennifer requested that neither she nor Ben be awarded spousal support.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a more lavish three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."