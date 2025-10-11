Inside Halloweentown II stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz's real-life romance as new Hallmark movie reunites pair onscreen

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge's stars Kimberly J. Brown, 40, and Daniel Kountz, 46, first met on the popular film's set for the Disney Channel film in 2001. At the time, Kimberly was 16 and Daniel was 22 and they initially kept it professional and were just friends. A decade later, they reconnected thanks to Kimberly reaching out about collaborating and that's when they began to feel the sparks they didn't have at first.
You may also like
Why didn't Kimberly and Daniel feel the chemistry when they first met?
Back in 2001, the two had a six-year-age gap. They were at different points in their lives, with Kimberly being a high-schooler and Daniel being a young adult. Daniel expressed that he didn't have initial feelings for Kimberly during the Connecticut Convention Center's Q&A and said: "I mean that would be funny, but no, we were consummate professionals. We were, you know, we were colleagues working together and became friends, truth be told."
He added: "I am six years older than her, so I was 22 when I did [Halloweentown II] and she was 16. We were good friends, like, working together and had a good time, but no, nothing, like, nothing headed romantic. We didn't reconnect ‘till about nine years ago or so."
How did they reconnect after their time on set?
Fast forward to almost a decade later, and the two touched base again thanks to Kimberly. She recalled at the convention: "It was like, 'hey, I've seen you post some stuff. I was just gonna reach out and say hi. I'm gonna start filming some funny little comedy sketches, and I was just wondering if you wanna be a part of it.'" Daniel expressed: "And I was like, 'yeah, cool, OK, well, let's, let's grab some dinner beforehand to catch up.'"
What happened when they reunited?
Turns out that the chemistry was through the roof when the two met up again as adults. Daniel admitted to feeling "smitten," once he laid his eyes on Kimberly. He confessed: "We met up at a bar, and I was waiting there for a little Kimberly J. Brown to come in, and in walks a beautiful, well-put-together full-grown woman. I was like, 'Oh, well, hello there. I believe we've both grown up a little bit.' Then that was pretty much it for me," per People. Slow and steady wins the race, as they say and Kimberly recalled that their newfound relationship grew "naturally and gradually" over time.
How did their newfound relationship evolve?
Kimberly continued: "The more conversations and catching up and the more we got to talking and everything, there was such an ease to it and everything. I remember thinking in the back of my head, 'Oh, what's happening here? There's something happening here,'" per People.
The pair had their first date at the Griffith Observatory and that is the special place that Daniel proposed at in June 2022. Kimberly revealed: "We went up literally right in front of the observatory where we had hung out on our first official date. He proposed right in the same spot, and it was really just the perfect evening." They got married in April 2024.
What have the pair said about each other?
Daniel previously shared with People that he's a huge fan of Kimberly's "determination" and he expressed: "When she has an idea, she acts on it and does it and takes care of it. She's like a force of nature." Kimberly added: "He always holds space for me, no matter what. That kind of unconditional love and caring still astounds me."