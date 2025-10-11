Inside Halloweentown II stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz's real-life romance as new Hallmark movie reunites pair onscreen

Back in 2001, the two had a six-year-age gap. They were at different points in their lives, with Kimberly being a high-schooler and Daniel being a young adult. Daniel expressed that he didn't have initial feelings for Kimberly during the Connecticut Convention Center's Q&A and said: "I mean that would be funny, but no, we were consummate professionals. We were, you know, we were colleagues working together and became friends, truth be told."

He added: "I am six years older than her, so I was 22 when I did [Halloweentown II] and she was 16. We were good friends, like, working together and had a good time, but no, nothing, like, nothing headed romantic. We didn't reconnect ‘till about nine years ago or so."