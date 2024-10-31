Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's decade old photos shine new light on early days of romance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are throwing it back to the early days of their love story this Halloween, sharing photographs from their very first spooky season together.

Gwen, 55, and Blake, 48, first met in 2014, when the former joined The Voice as a coach. At the time, both were married, the No Doubt frontwoman to English rocker Gavin Rossdale, and the country musician to fellow country music star Miranda Lambert.

However, the following year, both of them announced their divorces from their respective spouses, and made their own romance official in late 2015 after bonding over their separate splits as co-workers on the NBC singing competition.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer flashed back to their first Halloween together with photos of the couple dressed in their costumes at the time, with Gwen sporting what she called "country girl" attire, including brown braids and some fake blood, and Blake dressed in a simple baseball cap with a fake beard.

She captioned it with lyrics from what is presumably an upcoming song that documents the early days of their relationship, nearly a decade old at this point. Gwen and Blake's Halloween pictures from the time cemented their romance.

© Instagram Gwen shared some throwbacks from her first Halloween with Blake

"Met u in October i had nothing to lose, dressed up like a country girl i knew you'd approve, knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon…," she wrote, and fans immediately inundated the photos with adoring responses.

"Swallowing my tears but I can't," one commented, with another adding: "THE SONG THE LYRICS THE ICONIC 2015 HALLOWEEN EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS POST," and a third gushing: "nah nah cause this is so nostalgic, i remember the pics of you guys coming out and i was FREAKINGGGGGG OUTTTTTT."

The song is likely to be featured on Gwen's upcoming album Bouquet, her first of all original material since 2016's This is What the Truth Feels Like, and her first release since 2017's You Make It Feel Like Christmas, her debut holiday album.

She told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that a lot of the album is inspired by her passion for gardening, a hobby both she and Blake share, also influencing their duet on the record, "Purple Irises," the LP's closing track.

© Instagram The singer dressed up as a "country girl" in honor of her future husband

"Obviously, he has some hobbies that are so far from what I am — I'm like makeup girl — so opposite in so many ways, but we find so much joy in gardening together," she told the publication.

She candidly confessed, however, that despite their tender care for the garden, their plants were actually not faring too well, saying they had a "really bad year" with the garden, so bad that "everything failed." She continued: "I'm blooming an album but my actual garden sucked so bad this year."

© Instagram The musical duo have been together since 2015, and married since 2021

Bouquet will be released on November 15 and also feature the previously released lead-off singles "Somebody Else's" (a breakup song that Gwen dubbed the "little bit of dark" before the rest of the record) and "Swallow My Tears."