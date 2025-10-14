Keanu Reeves makes rare comment on 'wedding' to longtime girlfriend during PDA red carpet appearance

Keanu Reeves' love life has been dominating headlines recently after reports claimed he secretly married his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, over the summer. While they have both since denied the claims, Keanu made a rare comment about the wedding speculation at the premiere of his new movie, Good Fortune, in NYC on Monday, admitting it's not the first time he has heard rumors that the couple have tied the knot. "Well, that wasn't the first time," he quipped to E! News when asked about the marriage rumors. "We've been going out for a long time."

Keanu, who was photographed kissing Alexandra on the red carpet and holding her hand, then praised his girlfriend for the Instagram post she shared addressing the wedding speculation. "The wedding, it's a nice thing," he continued. "People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, 'Thank you, but here's the reality.'" The visual artist shared an intimate snapshot of her and Keanu kissing while sitting on steps during their visit to Roden Crater, an art installation by artist James Turrell, in Arizona.

Poking fun at the marriage rumors, Alexandra thanked fans for the congratulatory messages while reaffirming Keanu's statement that they did not tie the knot. "This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!) We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries," she wrote.

Alexandra added: "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!" Before her post, Keanu also addressed the rumors that he and Alexandra had wed in Europe over the summer. "It is not true," Keanu's publicist told E! News in a statement. "They are not married."

HELLO!’s ultimate wedding guide The HELLO! Wedding special edition is your indispensable companion for planning the celebration of a lifetime. From stunning designer gowns and expert tips to the most romantic destinations and society’s most glamorous nuptials, it’s filled with everything you need to make your day unforgettable. Discover the latest bridal trends

Take advice from top industry names

Find inspiration for every detail – flowers, cakes, tablescapes and more Get your guide by clicking on the button below – it’s the something new you won’t want to say "I don’t" to… SAY YES TO THE GUIDE HERE

© Getty Images Keanu and Alexandra enjoyed a sweet kiss on the red carpet

© Getty Images Keanu praised Alexandra for her response to their rumored wedding

Keanu and Alexandra have known each other for years and collaborated on two art books together. Ode to Happiness was released in 2011, and the photography book Shadows hit stores in 2016. They reportedly started dating in 2019, and they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November of that year, which Alexandra told Vogue had "every single person" she knew calling her after.

© WireImage Keanu and Alexandra looked so in love

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Keanu and Alexandra have been dating since 2019

Despite maintaining their privacy, the couple has shared some insights into their romance over the years. For Keanu's 61st birthday last month, Alexandra shared a sweet post on Instagram alongside a photo of a heart-shaped cake with his name on it. She wrote: "Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated!" She added: "To Keanu—who saw this post as a draft!—I am so grateful for your love and partnership."