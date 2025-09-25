Keanu Reeves' girlfriend's 'real photo' sparks reaction as she addresses marriage

Keanu Reeves' longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, has followed his lead and broken her silence on reports they "secretly" married over the summer. The visual artist took to Instagram to share a "real photo" of the couple as she addressed the speculation that they are now husband and wife. In the intimate snapshot, Alexandra and Keanu are kissing while sitting on steps during their visit to Roden Crater, an art installation by artist James Turrell, in Arizona. Poking fun at the marriage rumors, Alexandra thanked fans for the congratulatory messages while reaffirming Keanu's statement that they did not tie the knot.

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!) We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries," she wrote.

Alexandra added: "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!" Her followers didn't care about the fake news and loved the glimpse she shared of the couple's relationship.

"This is much better than a wedding photo!! Marriage is just a piece of paper!" one claimed. A second said: "This actually put a smile on my face. You seem married in all the ways that matter. Real people love. No celebrity fluff. Happy for you both." A third added: "Girl. I completely missed all of this. How about this? Congratulations on having a loving relationship where you feel safe and cherished."

On Monday, Keanu made the rare move of addressing the rumors that he and Alexandra had wed in Europe over the summer. "It is not true," Keanu's publicist told E! News in a statement. "They are not married." Keanu and Alexandra have known each other for years and collaborated on two art books together. Ode to Happiness was released in 2011, and the photography book Shadows hit stores in 2016.

Relationship history

They reportedly started dating in 2019, and they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November of that year, which Alexandra told Vogue had "every single person" she knew calling her after. Despite maintaining their privacy, the couple has shared some insights into their romance over the years.

For Keanu's 61st birthday earlier this month, Alexandra shared a sweet post on Instagram alongside a photo of a heart-shaped cake with his name on it. She wrote: "Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated!" She added: "To Keanu—who saw this post as a draft!—I am so grateful for your love and partnership."

In August 2020, the Matrix star revealed how isolating with Alexandra during the COVID-19 pandemic brought them closer together. "It's been really wonderful to be with Alexandra," he told Parade. "We enjoy each other's company, whatever that may be. Once the beaches opened up, we went for a motorcycle ride, and we have a couple of projects."