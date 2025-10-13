Katy Perry's dating history in photos prior to Justin Trudeau

The duo had a passionate start to their relationship, but the flame didn't last long. They met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, got married in 2010 and then divorced the following year. Katy candidly revealed to Vogue why their dynamic was dysfunctional. She shared: "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, 'I can't handle the equalness.' He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting. Let's just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."