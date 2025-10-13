Katy Perry's dating history in photos prior to Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry was recently seen getting close with former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on a luxurious yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The two have reportedly been dating for the past four months, but they've been packing on the PDA lately. The "Fireworks" singer may be dating a politician now; however she has had a diverse dating history which has also included actors, singers, musicians and DJs. Learn more about who the "Roar" performer has dated in the past.
Orlando Bloom
Prior to dating Justin, Katy was romantically involved with actor Orlando Bloom. The two have dated on and off since 2016. In 2019, the couple got engaged and a year later, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove into the world. The pair seemed to be going strong however, their last public appearance was during Vanity Fair's notorious Oscar Party in March 2025. In July 2025, the duo confirmed through a joint statement that they have decided to go separate paths, and that their priority moving forward will be being cordial co-parents.
Diplo
The two were a short-lived item in April 2014 while they were seen attending Coachella together. In 2017, during an interview with James Corden, Katy revealed that Diplo was her third best celebrity lover. Diplo tweeted in response: "I don't even remember having sex."
John Mayer
John and Katy have had a complicated relationship which lasted from 2012 to 2015, but was constantly on-and-off. Katy revealed to Vogue post-breakup, that she was on a mission to discover why she's drawn to unhealed men. She expressed: "I was madly in love with him. I still am madly in love with him. All I can say about that relationship is that he's got a beautiful mind. Beautiful mind, tortured soul. I do have to figure out why I am attracted to these broken birds."
Robert Ackroyd
The pair briefly dated in 2012. Robert was Florence and the Machine's guitarist, and the two were spotted holding hands at Coachella that year.
Russell Brand
The duo had a passionate start to their relationship, but the flame didn't last long. They met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, got married in 2010 and then divorced the following year. Katy candidly revealed to Vogue why their dynamic was dysfunctional. She shared: "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, 'I can't handle the equalness.' He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting. Let's just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."
Josh Groban
Josh was Katy's muse behind her popular song, "The One That Got Away." John revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: "We did [date]. We were both very private, and so we realized we were better as friends. And we've been very, very good friends to this day. She's the best. But, I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit out my coffee when I saw that." The two dated for one year in 2009.
Travie McCoy
The duo dated from 2007 to 2008. He revealed during his interview for Behind the Music, that she dumped him over email, which "destroyed" him. He shared: "She wasn't stupid... She knew when I was [expletive] up. I chose drugs over our relationship... As things started taking off for her, the more I started to doubt my role in her life. There were times I felt like a stepping ladder."
Johnny Lewis
The couple dated for 18 months between 2005 to 2006. Back then Katy's career hadn't taken off, therefore little has been reported on their relationship.