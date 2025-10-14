Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes confirm engagement, 3 years after GMA3 scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have confirmed their engagement, three years after their romance rocked the Good Morning America world. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors announced their engagement on the October 14 episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, sharing that they have been engaged for almost a month, and yet no-one had "said a word".

"We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now," Amy told listeners, with T.J adding: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

"I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, 'Hey, what’s that?' And it never happened"," Amy continued, adding: "If people saw it, maybe they were just being polite."

T.J then quipped that Amy had been "dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could, and nobody said a word".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' love story

The pair's romance went public in fall of 2022 when they were infamously pictured together before announcing the news publicly, resulting in the assumption that they were having an affair. However, both of them had ended their respective marriages, but the news was not public.

Amid the scrutiny, they were let go from GMA3; on January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure was released. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

Their former partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are also now in a relationship with each other.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially engaged!

Amy is mom to Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, while T.J. is a proud father to kids Jaiden and Sabine.

They have recently shared their thoughts on welcoming more children, with the pair admitting that although they had discussed adoption, they don't see more children in their future.

"We did talk about it on the podcast," Amy told Parade. "No, we haven't [given it more thought], and we're not going to take it a step further. It's one of those moments where, when you find the person who you want to spend the rest of your life with, no matter how old you are and perhaps what you're capable of doing, I think it's a biological desire."

© Getty Images The pair began their relationship in private before it was publicly exposed in late 2022

"You want to see what it would be like to have a baby with someone, to parent with someone, to share the ultimate joy with someone," she added. "To know you can't, to know that it's not possible, is tough. But my age would have precluded me from that anyway, most likely."