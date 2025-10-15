Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's unexpected relationship nobody saw coming

Justin and Sophie split after 18 years of marriage in 2023
Justin splits from wife Sophie Grégoire
On August 2, 2023, Justin announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire. "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Justin wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy and their privacy." Justin and Sophie are parents to Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.
Katy and Orlando confirmed their split in July
Katy splits from Orlando Bloom
Two years later, on July 3, 2025, Katy and Orlando confirmed the end of their nine-year relationship after weeks of speculation that they had ended their engagement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," their reps said in a statement to Us Weekly. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."
Justin and Katy sparked romance rumors in July
Dinner date
Justin and Katy were first linked on July 28, 2025, after they were spotted enjoying dinner at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada. In a video obtained by TMZ, the unlikely pair were all smiles as they chatted away, and even leaned across the table towards each other at one point in the night. "Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a rep for the restaurant told People, adding that the couple greeted the chef and waitstaff after their meal. "They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant."
On July 29, TMZ shared photos of Justin and Katy enjoying a stroll around Montreal's Mount Royal Park before their dinner date the previous evening, which, per the site, continued with post-dinner drinks at Taverne Atlantic.
Katy and Justin appeared to confirm their relationship with intimate photos
Relationship confirmation
On October 11, 2025, new photos appeared to confirm romance rumors between Katy and Justin, as the pair were spotted sharing an intimate embrace during a luxury yacht getaway off the coast of Santa Barbara. In the images, which were reportedly taken in September but shared in October, Katy, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, and Justin, shirtless in jeans, are seen holding each other closely on the upper deck of her four-metre yacht, the Caravelle. The two smile, kiss, and wrap their arms around one another in a series of affectionate moments, set against a serene ocean backdrop. The photos mark the first time the pop superstar and the former Canadian Prime Minister have been photographed so openly together.