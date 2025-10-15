Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's unexpected relationship nobody saw coming

Justin and Katy sparked romance rumors in July

Justin and Katy were first linked on July 28, 2025, after they were spotted enjoying dinner at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada. In a video obtained by TMZ, the unlikely pair were all smiles as they chatted away, and even leaned across the table towards each other at one point in the night. "Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a rep for the restaurant told People, adding that the couple greeted the chef and waitstaff after their meal. "They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant."

On July 29, TMZ shared photos of Justin and Katy enjoying a stroll around Montreal's Mount Royal Park before their dinner date the previous evening, which, per the site, continued with post-dinner drinks at Taverne Atlantic.