Katy Perry's ex John Mayer makes rare comment about their relationship

Prior to her relationship with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry dated John Mayer for several years.

The pair had an on-off relationship between 2012 and 2014, even duetting on a song together, Who You Love, which saw them star in the music video too, with Katy donning a cowboy hat for the occasion.

John opened up about their relationship in a recent interview with Andy Cohen, after the host praised their duet.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Katy Perry and John Mayer dated between 2012 and 2014

"Isn't that great?" John replied. "I'm glad we did that. I listen to that every once in a while, and I go, 'I like that song,'" he continued. "And I like the way that she sounds on the song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun."

Katy's exes all have positive things to say about her, with her ex-husband Russell Brand also speaking highly of the Roar singer. The comedian, who is currently at the heart of a sexual assault scandal said of his ex-wife: "Some aspects of it were, like, amazing. She's an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone-type aspect of fame.

"I loved her so much, it just seemed like the sensible thing to do [when we got married]... I just loved her so much," he said. But once they were married, he admitted that "this isn't really working out, it's a difficult situation. I was really, really in love with her, but it was difficult to see each other.

READ: Are Katy Perry and Taylor Swift friends? A timeline of their feud

Katy has remained quiet in the wake of his recent controversy, but hinted she knew something disparaging about him following their divorce.

© Getty Katy Perry was previously married to Russell Brand

Reflecting on their time together, Katy revealed the complexities of their relationship. She confessed to Vogue: "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’"

LOOK: Inside Orland Bloom and Katy Perry's pristine $32m homes where they're raising daughter Daisy

She described his attitude towards her professional stature as "very controlling", especially during her tours, causing a significant strain on their relationship.

Although Katy initially shouldered the blame for their breakup, her tone in the interview hinted at deeper issues with Russell.

© Getty Images Katy Perry spoke about her relationship with Russell Brand

"I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth," she said, though not revealing any specifics, "I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

This vague reference has now triggered speculation, with fans wondering if Katy was alluding to her ex's behaviour with other women.

Katy is now happily engaged to Orlando Bloom, and the pair are parents to Daisy Dove, three.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub