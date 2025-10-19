Meet Dak Prescott's stunning fiancée and two children

Right before Thanksgiving in November 2025, Sarah shared a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot. Dak lovingly commented: "How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental, and for that, I thank Him Daily! I love you, and y'all can always count on me. Let's do this Mama." In March 2024, the two welcomed their firstborn daughter. Dak proposed to Sarah in October 2024 during a golf outing, as his daughter wore an adorable onesie which read: "Hi Mommy. Daddy has a question for you." The engaged couple welcomed their second child in May 2025.