Meet Dak Prescott's stunning fiancée and two children

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott has a busy life on-the-field and off. Dak is engaged to Sarah Jane Ramos, whom he met in September 2023, and the pair welcomed their first child Margaret Jane "MJ" in February 2024. The couple got festively engaged in October 2024. Over a year later, their second daughter Aurora Prescott arrived in May 2025. The football star has both a thriving professional career and personal life. Learn all about the athlete's family ties below.
You may also like
Who is Dak's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos?
Sarah is originally from Florida, and she studied criminalistics and criminal science at Florida State University. She got involved in the hospitality industry after college. Sarah got her start as a Marriott Hotels bartender, and then she became a wine specialist at Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, where she currently works as a distribution manager.
Dak and Sarah's relationship timeline
It is unknown how the pair met, however fan speculation began after Sarah posted an Instagram story of the two hugging at the team's first home game of the season, as she donned a Cowboys jacket in September 2023. She captioned the post: "#4," with blue and gray heart emojis. In November, she celebrated her 30th birthday and posted a picture of herself blowing out her birthday candle as Dak sat next to her. He commented on her post: "So much to Love in this post! Welcome to [the] 30 club my love," with a heart and flame emoji.
Their journey to parenthood
Right before Thanksgiving in November 2025, Sarah shared a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot. Dak lovingly commented: "How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental, and for that, I thank Him Daily! I love you, and y'all can always count on me. Let's do this Mama." In March 2024, the two welcomed their firstborn daughter. Dak proposed to Sarah in October 2024 during a golf outing, as his daughter wore an adorable onesie which read: "Hi Mommy. Daddy has a question for you." The engaged couple welcomed their second child in May 2025.
What has Dak said about Sarah?
After Dak proposed to Sarah, he took to social media to share the exciting news of his engagement. He wrote: "Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for. Thank you God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you Sarah Jane 4EVER!"
What has Dak said about fatherhood?
Dak explained that welcoming his firstborn child into the world gave him a newfound perspective. He shared: "I feel different. When you wake up in the morning and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities. And everything that I've always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more. Yeah, it's special," per USA Today.