Diane von Furstenberg reveals how long she really knew about husband Barry Diller's sexuality

Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg has been married to Fox's Chairman Barry Diller for over 25 years. The designer was her husband's closest confidant and has cherished his secrets for decades, however, that changed when he wrote his both titled Who Knew, which came out in May 2025. In the all-telling book, Barry made the conscious decision to publicly come out as gay and Diane took the confession with a grain of salt. When it comes to how she really feels being married to a gay man, she recently expressed: "What's the difference? I don't understand," per Variety.

She explained that their dynamic has remained the same, and that questioning their undeniable bond solely based on sexuality is ridiculous. Diane continued: "It doesn't change anything. I'm sorry — it's a stupid question. I married two gay men, OK? I don't know why, but to me, they're not gay, so it doesn't make any difference."

© WireImage Barry and Diane have been together for over five decades

It didn't make a difference for Barry either. He openly wrote in his book: "While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn't come into my life until I was 33 years old." Their bond was so undeniable that nothing got in the way of their love. Barry continued: "And, yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane. I can't explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other."

© Getty Images Barry came out as gay in his book in May 2025

When Barry came out in the spring, Diane publicly supported him, and admitted that he had already told her over five decades ago. She shared with The New York Times: "Today, he opened to the world. To me, he opened 50 years ago. All I can tell you is Barry and I have had an incredible life, love for 50 years. We have been lovers, friends, married, everything."

© Getty Images Diane publicly supported Barry coming out

Diane first met Barry while she had a boyfriend at the time, however, Barry was persistent with his proactive courting efforts, which eventually won the fashion icon over. She recalled their earlier memories and said: "I didn't think of it at first. He was a man about town. I was giving a party for Sue Mengers, and he came. I was interested in being a good friend. I never thought it would be anything else. Then it turned to passion. He was very insistent," per Variety.

© Getty Images Diane expressed that he already told her 50 years ago

Diane added: "He called me the next day, and then we had dinner. And then I went to Paris, and he called me: 'Why don’t you come to L.A.?' I made a stop in Montreal. I called the boyfriend I had at the time to tell him I was going to L.A. to meet someone else. Barry came to pick me up. He had a limousine for my luggage." Regardless of Barry's sexuality, their love proves that love knows no bounds.