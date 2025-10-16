Jennifer Lopez reveals which ex is 'dead' to her – and the answer may shock you

Jennifer Lopez has been in several high-profile relationships, resulting in four marriages and one failed engagement, but she isn't looking back on her former romances with longing. The 56-year-old delivered a brutal swipe at not one, but all her exes during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, revealing that once the relationship ends, she refuses to "check up" on her exes after the split. "No, no. Once I'm done, you're dead to me," she laughed, adding: "I'm going to get in trouble! This is why I never wanted to come on here. I'll get in trouble."

Jennifer's ex-husbands include Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony – with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max – and Ben Affleck. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez and dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs from 1999 to 2001. "I don't hold on, to be honest," she explained, before clarifying: "Not dead to me, but definitely, it's over, I'm going to move on."

While reflecting on her past relationships, Jennifer claimed that she has never "truly been loved". She explained: "What I learned, it’s not that I'm not loveable – it's that they're not capable. They don't have it in them. And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But…"

Touching on her most recent divorce from Ben after almost two years of marriage, Jennifer said: "When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into – I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna [expletive] figure this [expletive] out if it kills me.'"

The Kiss of the Spider Woman star understands that dating someone as famous as her and being "under that microscope" can be challenging. "I live my life very out loud," she said, "even though I'm in the public eye. And I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet."

Despite their 2024 split, Jennifer and Ben appear to have remained amicable and recently reunited at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was produced by Ben through his company, Artists Equity. The former couple posed for photos on the red carpet and were pictured chatting at the event.

Jennifer even made sure to give Ben a shoutout at the film's screening, telling the audience: "Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben; this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity."

Ben was clearly proud of his former partner and sang her praises at the premiere. "I wouldn't dream of not being here," he told Entertainment Tonight. "This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role I think that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career, and she's fabulous in it…She's great."