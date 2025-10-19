Meet SNL star Marcello Hernández’s architect girlfriend Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has been a fan favorite on the hit late night show ever since he made his first appearance in 2022, during the series' 48th season. Marcello's unique take on comedy has made him a standout in a plethora of skits including a popular one called "Protective Mom," which he starred in alongside Pedro Pascal. The entertainer also made history by being the first non-binary actor on SNL. Fans may watch Marcello regularly on TV however, it's time to learn about the cast member's love life when the cameras aren't rolling.
You may also like
Who is Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral?
Ana graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2018. She majored in architecture, and she minored in electronic design, architectural history and business. Ana also earned her master's degree in architecture from Yale University in 2023. She is an architect at a company called Taller Frida Escobedo, and she also co-founded a design company called BATLLE + sig.
Where is Ana from?
Ana is originally from the Dominican Republic, and she attended school there up until she moved to the United States for college and work after graduating. Marcello shares similar cultural ties being that his father Joaquin "Burin" Hernandez is also Dominican and was both born and raised there.
What inspires Ana?
When it comes to her business model, Ana is inspired by remaining open towards life and all its possibilities. She shared with Speciwomen: "We have this saying, 'si a todo' – 'yes to everything.' Let's bring it in, let's explore, let's research. I think that that's what makes [my co-founder and I] get closer every time, the curiosity and excitement about the unknown. I think our goal is a bridge between the D.R., New York, and the rest of the world."
When did Ana and Marcello make their relationship public?
Marcello met Ana in January 2025 while they were first spotted together during a dinner event at Marea. They were also seen at the Met Gala afterparty and at the movie premiere for The Phoenician Scheme. They made their relationship public when they walked their first red carpet together in July 2025 for the New York premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. Not only did they debut their relationship status but they got cozy on the red carpet as they lovingly posed for pictures while embracing each other.
Marcello's career
Marcello studied entrepreneurship and communication, and he graduated from John Carroll University in 2019. Within the same year, he took the risk of moving to New York City from Florida to begin his stand-up career. While he was performing at venues, he was an assistant soccer coach of Belen Jesuit Preparatory as his day job. In 2022, he was chosen as the New Face of Comedy by Just for Laughs, and he became a cast member on SNL during the same year.