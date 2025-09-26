Exclusive: Colin Jost cheekily reveals he 'really upset' Scarlett Johansson in glimpse inside private life

Colin Jost teamed up with his golf partner Eli Manning at the 2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Celebrity Match. The duo showed off their impressive skill set as they played against Brooklyn Beckham and Toni Kukoc on the field. HELLO! exclusively talked to Colin post-game about his competitiveness. He shared: "I definitely have a competitive spirit." The Saturday Night Live star explained that he shares that similarity with his wife, Scarlett Johansson.

Colin revealed: "I think we both do, and we're kind of competitive with each other, like, games are serious business." The comedian admitted: "She's really upset when I beat her at backgammon, which I do all the time." The TV star shared that Scarlett may be new to golf, however her future is looking bright for a possible future participation at a Ryder Cup All-Star Celebrity Match.

© Getty Images Colin played with Eli at the Ryder Cup

He added: "She's learning some golf too, so maybe we'll see her out here at some point." Other celebrities who competed during the celebrity matches for the US team included Michael Strahan, Miranda Lambert, Bobby Flay, John McEnroe, and Kane Brown. When HELLO! asked Colin who else he would have liked to partner up with if he wasn't with Eli, he stuck to his current partner.

© Getty Images The pair first met at SNL

Colin shared: "Oh, but Eli was the perfect partner. I honestly couldn't imagine a better one. He was so calm, so steady, and played great. We picked each other up on holes where the other person was struggling, and it was great. He was like a perfect partner. I would love…I hope we get to run it back in two years in Spain, where it is next."

© Getty Images Both are very competitive by nature

The SNL cast member first met Scarlett when she hosted the show in 2006, while he was still a writer for the hit show. Scarlett went on to host the show five more times. Her most recent time was in December 2019. The pair sparked rumors of them possibly dating in May 2017 when the duo lovingly hugged on stage post-show and then they were spotted kissing at the afterparty, per Page Six.

© Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost share a son, Cosmo

A month prior to that, Scarlett had just filed divorce papers from her previous partner Romain Dauriac, who is a French journalist with whom she welcomed her daughter Rose Dorothy. In November 2017, the two made their relationship public by attending the American Museum of Natural History Gala and they posed together inside. In 2018, the couple attended the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet and the Met Gala hand-in-hand together. In May 2019, the pair got engaged and a year later in October 2021, they tied the knot. The duo welcomed their first baby together, named Cosmo in August 2021.