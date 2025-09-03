SNL welcomes five new faces following fan-favourite exits

Kenan Thompson, who has been part of the show for 22 seasons and is the longest-tenured cast member, also hinted at an SNL shake-up in an interview with Page Six in May. He shared that the 50th season was "bittersweet…especially this year where it feels like there's maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year."

"You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer…it's always like you want your kids to stay young," he added.

"You just never know what the future holds," Kenan shared. "I don't want to be in the way of someone else, or I don't want to be the stale old man riding the same thing. That doesn't really happen that much at SNL, but there's no guarantees, I guess."