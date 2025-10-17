Inside Mario Lopez's relationship history — from Fergie to wife Courtney Mazza

Mario and Ali were married for just two weeks

Before Courtney, Mario was married to Ali, but their union didn't last long. The former couple dated for six years after meeting at the 1998 Miss Teen USA pageant, but their April 2004 marriage was annulled after just two weeks due to Mario's infidelity. "Not even a week after, I found out that it was, like, a Tiger Woods situation," Ali previously said on the Unfolding Leadership podcast. "It was, you know, cheating across the board, with some women for one year, some women for two years… moving forward, like, it was devastating. It was truly, like, devastating."

In his 2014 memoir, Just Between Us, Mario admitted he got "too friendly" with another woman during his bachelor party. "It was a five-day nonstop party," he wrote. "Suffice it to say, my good time was a little too good because I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady on spring break at one of the stops in some university party town." He added: "When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn't in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway]."