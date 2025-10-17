Inside Mario Lopez's relationship history — from Fergie to wife Courtney Mazza

Mario Lopez has been off the market since he started dating his now-wife, Courtney Mazza, in 2008. But before he settled down and welcomed three children with Courtney, he enjoyed several relationships, including another marriage; however, that only lasted two weeks due to his infidelity. Despite the shortness of his first marriage, Mario appears to be a long-term kind of guy, having been in relationships lasting several years. Find out more about the Daytime Emmys 2025 host's relationship history below.
Mario and Courtney married in 2012
Courtney Mazza
Mario has been married to his wife, Courtney, since December 2012, after they met in 2008 while performing in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. Their relationship turned long-distance after he returned to LA while Courtney remained in New York for Broadway's The Little Mermaid. "We could either grow apart very easily or end up missing each other so much, and luckily, he missed me, and here I am now," she later shared in a Q&A video on their YouTube channel.
They wed on December 1, 2012, in Punta Mita, Mexico, and the ceremony featured a mariachi band and a cake designed by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro. The couple are now parents to three children: daughter Gia Francesca, born on September 11, 2012; son Dominic "Nico" Luciano, born on September 9, 2013; and son Santino Rafael, whom they called "a Christmas miracle," arrived on July 7, 2019.
Mario and Karina dated for two years
Karina Smirnoff
Mario starred on season three of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and walked away with more than just a new appreciation for dance. He and his pro partner, Karina, became a couple and dated for two years.
After their split, Mario said via his rep: "Karina and I have the utmost respect for each other. She is a phenomenal and talented woman. I support her always and feel blessed to have her in my life." In an interview with People, Karina said of Mario: "I thought that he was extremely hot and charming. We actually tried to fight the attraction as long as we could. But obviously, that didn't last too long at all."
Mario and Ali were married for just two weeks
Ali Landry
Before Courtney, Mario was married to Ali, but their union didn't last long. The former couple dated for six years after meeting at the 1998 Miss Teen USA pageant, but their April 2004 marriage was annulled after just two weeks due to Mario's infidelity. "Not even a week after, I found out that it was, like, a Tiger Woods situation," Ali previously said on the Unfolding Leadership podcast. "It was, you know, cheating across the board, with some women for one year, some women for two years… moving forward, like, it was devastating. It was truly, like, devastating."
In his 2014 memoir, Just Between Us, Mario admitted he got "too friendly" with another woman during his bachelor party. "It was a five-day nonstop party," he wrote. "Suffice it to say, my good time was a little too good because I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady on spring break at one of the stops in some university party town." He added: "When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn't in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway]."
Mario dated his Saved by the Bell co-star, Tiffani Thiessen
Tiffani Thiessen
Mario and his Saved by the Bell co-star, Tiffani, dated "for a while" in the '90s during their time on the show. When asked if he had ever "hooked up" with a cast member during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Mario said: "Just as a gentleman, I'm not one to kiss and tell ever. However, it wasn't a hookup, but, you know, I've talked about this before, she was my girlfriend for a while, Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly."
He added: "It's funny, 'cause I went to regular high school and she used to wear my letterman's jacket from my real high school and stuff. But now, she's my dear friend, and it's funny 'cause our kids actually play together. So, we'll get together, our kids play together, and stuff."
Fergie was Mario's first kiss
Fergie
Singer Fergie was Mario's first kiss when they starred together on the children's TV show Kids Incorporated, which aired in the 1980s and '90s. "Oh, he had beautiful, soft lips," Fergie said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017, scoring their kiss a 10 out of 10. "It wasn't that extensive but, yeah, and having feelings at that age," she added, noting that Mario was a "little player" with the ladies when he was a youngster.