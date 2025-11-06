Meet Netflix comedian Leanne Morgan's husband and three kids

Tess attended the University of Tennessee, however she left after a year. She openly shared that she struggled with dyslexia and a learning disability. Tess attempted to try different majors while in school, but she didn't feel passionate about any, so she took a year off. During her time off, she was sadly diagnosed with thyroid cancer and decided that school wasn't for her. Thankfully she recovered and then moved to New York to attend Make-up Designory, which was a cosmetology school. Now she works as a professional makeup artist and even styles her mom, while also being a podcast host on her show What I Know So Far.