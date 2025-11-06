Meet Netflix comedian Leanne Morgan's husband and three kids

Leanne Morgan's new Netflix special called Unspeakable Things recently dropped on November 4. The comedian's latest work is gaining major buzz online, especially on the heels of her very popular titular sitcom for the streaming giant, released earlier this year. Behind the scenes, the entertainer also lives a full life with her husband of over 30 years Chuck Morgan and their big family which includes their three children, Charlie Morgan, 32, Maggie Morgan, 30, and Tess Lucille Morgan, 27. Learn also about her bustling home below.
Who is Chuck Morgan?
Leanne and Chuck romantically met at a restaurant in Tennessee, where the actress was working while attending the University of Tennessee. During her interview for the Never-Before-ToldYouTube series, Leanne recalled her first impression of Chuck and revealed: "Chuck Morgan, was in MBA school and came to work there — they had a group of trainees come through — and I'm standing up against the wall waiting for my table to be seated. He's tall, he's 6'4", he's so thin, he looks like a praying mantis. I mean that in a sweet way. And I said 'You’re as tall as a tree.'" They began dating soon after and got married in 1993.
Charlie Morgan, 32
The couple's firstborn was Charlie in 1993, and he got his name after his father Chuck and his grandfather Charles. Their son played for the football team in high school, and he went on to study at Berry College, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in history in 2016. Post-graduation, Charlie worked with his dad at Clayton Homes, as a senior training specialist.
Maggie Morgan, 30
Maggie graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2018, where she majored in communication and media studies. She went on to become a major gifts officer at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Tess Lucille Morgan, 27
Tess attended the University of Tennessee, however she left after a year. She openly shared that she struggled with dyslexia and a learning disability. Tess attempted to try different majors while in school, but she didn't feel passionate about any, so she took a year off. During her time off, she was sadly diagnosed with thyroid cancer and decided that school wasn't for her. Thankfully she recovered and then moved to New York to attend Make-up Designory, which was a cosmetology school. Now she works as a professional makeup artist and even styles her mom, while also being a podcast host on her show What I Know So Far.
Who was Leanne Morgan's previous husband?
Leanne was previously married at the young age of 21. Very little is known about her first husband including his name, however, she revealed that she ended the marriage two years later due to her ex's "abusive" behavior. She shared: "I was married before Chuck, only for two and a half years. And [my ex-husband] said to me, 'I think people are making fun of you. You need to have diction lessons. You need to change how you talk.' And I never believed that," per Garden and Gun.